Lumberton wrestling head coach James Bell, right, and assistant coach Teague Little, second from right, watch as Lumberton’s Tristan Rodriguez, on top, wrestles against Uwharrie Charter’s Carson Robinson during Saturday’s Border War Duals at Lumberton. Bell earned his 200th win as a head coach earlier in the tournament by defeating St. Pauls.

LUMBERTON — When the Lumberton wrestling team reached the championship match as hosts of Saturday’s Border War Duals, it knew that opponent Uwharrie Charter would provide a stern test — one that the Pirates “wanted to see.”

“It’s one of those matches that we want to see. We want to see where we match up to them; it’s December and we’ve still got two months of wrestling,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “This is our time period where we’re going to wrestle some of the toughest competition we’re going to see, the next month. It’s supposed to be a litmus test, and this is one of those matchups we want to see, just to see where we’re at.”

Just two Pirates won their individual matches as Uwharrie Charter, a perennial power located in Asheboro, beat Lumberton 56-12 to win the tournament title in a field including Purnell Swett and St. Pauls.

Lumberton stalwart Jackson Buck pinned the Eagles’ Corbin Grissom at the 182-pound classification, improving to 22-0 on the season. Makya Kerns moved to 23-0 with a pin of Brennan Worrell at 113 pounds.

In the rest of the matches, Uwharrie Charter got the better of the Pirates. Lumberton’s Teresa Canady lost by 5-2 decision at 120 against Chris White, Matthew Foil lost 3-1 to Lorenzo Alston at 152, Tristan Robinson dropped a 7-5 decision at 160 when Carson Robinson was awarded two points just as time expired, James Ellison lost 6-4 to Grayson Roberts at 170 and Avery McNeil was defeated 9-4 at 220. Travelian Hall lost by technical fall at 106 to Ethan Hines.

Six Uwharrie Charter wrestlers won by fall over their Lumberton opponents: Brandon Jordan pinned Brayden Hunt at 126, Jack McArthur pinned Lathan Hunt at 132, Aldo Hernandez pinned Anderson Brayboy at 138, Jair Ulloa pinned Aiden Truax at 145, Jordan Maness pinned Ben Peterson at 195 and Devontae Harrison pinned Casey Hardin at heavyweight.

Hall’s loss was his first of the season, falling to 17-1. Canady, Foil and Ellison each lost for just the second time this season, and Rodriguez for the third.

Lumberton reached the championship match with a 4-0 record in the round-robin portion of the tournament earlier Saturday. The Pirates defeated Loris 67-12, beat St. Pauls 68-12, topped New Hanover 64-18 and won over South Brunswick 54-24.

“Different teams, different looks, different types of competition,” Bell said. “Some of those teams weren’t as full, lineup-wise, but had really good kids, so we wanted those matches for our guys just to see where they were at. Makya Kerns pinned a guy that was top five in 2A. It was kind of bits and pieces to lead us up to that final match against Uwharrie Charter.”

The Pirates’ win over St. Pauls was the 200th career win for Bell in his 11-year coaching career.

“It’s just a milestone just to kind of show that I’ve had a lot of dedication and a lot of fight from a lot of guys over the last 11 years,” Bell said. “I’ve had good wrestlers, I’ve had good assistant coaches, I’ve had a good support system — and that 200 wins is a reflection of that. … I was told I was going to be the head wrestling coach. I wrestled in high school, and the idea was to make the program better than when I got it. That’s just what I’ve been doing.”

Purnell Swett finished fourth in its group in the round-robin portion; the Rams lost 78-5 to Carolina Forest, beat Douglas Byrd 46-18, lost 84-0 to Uwharrie Charter and fell 57-24 to West Brunswick. In its final match against New Hanover, which finished fourth in the other pool, the Rams lost 54-30.

St. Pauls finished fifth in its group with an 0-4 day; in addition to their loss to Lumberton, the Bulldogs lost 60-18 to South Brunswick, 66-12 to Loris and 51-27 to New Hanover.

Lumberton’s girls wrestling team also competed Friday at Heritage High School’s girls tournament; the Pirates finished fourth in the team standings.

Canady was 3-0 on the day to take first place at 120, Wyntergale Oxendine was 2-1 to finish second at 230 and Iesha McCollum was 3-1 to take third at 126. Yasmine Clayburn was 2-0 in JV competition at 120.

