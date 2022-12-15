Lumberton’s Gabby Locklear (1) and Charley Whitley (3) run up the floor during Wednesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game against Purnell Swett in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team entered the Robeson County Shootout in a position from which it hasn’t done in a generation — as defending champions.

It didn’t take long Wednesday for the Lady Rams to pick up where they left off in last year’s tournament as Purnell Swett earned a dominant 84-58 win over Lumberton in the opening round.

After Lumberton (1-5) opened the scoring with a Gabby Locklear 3-pointer, Purnell Swett (7-1 ) went on a 19-0 run in just a two-minute stretch to take a 19-3 lead. Kylie Chavis, the 2021 tournament MVP, scored eight points during the run and Nyla Mitchell had six.

The run came as the Rams’ defensive pressure forced the Pirates into several turnovers, leading to some Purnell Swett baskets, while at the same time the Rams were successful at making shots from the floor.

“We knew if we came out and pressured them we could jump out on them,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “One thing we tried to do is mix up the presses. … Having that variability and being able to change with just the sound of our voices is pretty good for the girls.”

“It’s just one of those things where, we talked about presses and what they’re used for; they’re used to take teams out of their comfort zone,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We got out of our comfort zone and we’ve got to learn to work throught that. We’ve got to learn back into our comfort zone. They sped us up and we weren’t able to make that adjustment. We’ve got to learn to play in our game and control the tempo.”

Even after the Pirates broke the Rams scoring run, Purnell Swett outscored Lumberton 14-4 over the rest of the quarter and held a 33-7 lead after the period.

Mitchell’s strong start was just the beginning, as the senior guard totaled a career-high 27 points for the Rams.

“My shot hasn’t been falling,” Mitchell, a senior guard, said. “Making layups, just driving. I got carried away shooting because it’s been helping a little bit, but just taking it to the rack, and making shots back to back is giving me some confidence again.”

“Her defensively, getting steals at the beginning of the game, that helped us a lot,” Chavis said. “People don’t understand, Nyla’s like the dark horse, because she can kind of do it all. Getting those steals really helped us out, it gave us a little cushion that we needed.”

Purnell Swett stretched its lead to 51-18 midway through the second quarter before Lumberton finished the half on a 13-4 run to pull to a 55-31 halftime deficit.

“We can play against anybody if we let ourselves; I think sometimes we get a little nervous and may not be as confident as we need to be,” Johnson said. “We have the players — if we can get over that hump and see that we can play with a team, we’ll be fine.”

Purnell Swett, though, quickly dismissed any momentum Lumberton had taken into the locker room when the third quarter began, starting the second half on a 9-2 run, with two baskets each by Chavis and Mitchell, to take a 64-33 lead. The lead hovered around 30 points for the rest of the quarter and the Rams took a 76-45 lead to the fourth.

Behind Mitchell, Chavis scored 25 points, Natalie Evington had 17 and Kayloni Eddings added seven.

Gabby Locklear led Lumberton with 18 points, La’Kayia Hunt scored 12, Florence Ferguson netted eight and Aydan Bullard had seven.

Purnell Swett won its seventh straight game against Lumberton after the Pirates took the previous 15 in the series. The Rams advance to the semifinals and will face Fairmont at 6 p.m. Friday; the game will be played at Lumberton.

“I feel like it’s going to be a really good game and the momentum we got from this game is going to help us moving forward,” Chavis said.

The Pirates will face Whiteville in the consolation round at 6 p.m. Thursday; the game will be played at Purnell Swett.

“We’ve got a quick one tomorrow night and it’s just kind of, put it out there,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to be more physical. I think tomorrow’s a game that we can compete from the tip to the very end.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.