LUMBERTON — Entering the locker room at halftime, the Purnell Swett boys basketball team held momentum during Wednesday’s Robeson County Shootout first-round game against Lumberton — after a scoring spurt in the final moments of the second quarter.

After leaving the locker room, the Pirates quickly and emphatically got the momentum back.

Lumberton held its rivals to one third-quarter field goal and dominated the second half to earn a 72-28 win over the defending tournament champions.

“Halftime, Coach Edwards told us we’ve got to play defense,” Lumberton senior J.B. Brockington said. “We gave up too many points in the first half, and we sat down and guarded in the second half. Once we sit down and guard, our defense turns into offense, so that’s what he was preaching to us.”

Lumberton (6-1) led 28-22 at halftime, but after a 6-0 spurt by Purnell Swett (1-7) late in the second quarter. Connor Harris hit a free throw to start the second half for the Rams, but two Jacob Hammonds baskets got a run started for Lumberton which didn’t soon stop.

Three 3-point plays by Brockington — two coming with a basket beyond the arc and one on a basket and free throw — along with another basket by Hammonds and one by Jaiden Shephard allowed Lumberton to add on to the run over the rest of the third quarter. Connor Harris hit one basket for the Rams, but by the end of the period, it was 49-25 Pirates. Brockington even hit a 30-footer at the quarter buzzer.

“We just came out and we couldn’t make anything, couldn’t get any stops, J.B. got on fire and they just started clicking,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “That’s what Lumberton’s known for, those long, extended runs. I told the guys at half, be prepared, we’ve played well enough to win for 16 minutes but it’s a 32-minute game, and the first three minutes are vital. We did exactly the opposite.”

Brockington hit three more 3-pointers in the fourth as the Pirates continued to extend their advantage, reaching 36 points by the middle of the period and 44 by the end of the game; the Pirates outscored the Rams 44-6 in the second half. Brockington, the Pirates point guard, finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

“Once I made that first one I got more confidence in my jumpshot, and I just kept shooting, kept shooting, and it’s like the goal got bigger and bigger,” Brockington said. “They were falling for me.”

“He wears multiple hats,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “He’s got to, especially now with Cobe (Oxendine injured). Now he’s having to carry on more of a scoring mode, and he’s also having to play with the ball in his hands, and 99% of the time he’s having to play out of the game. He’s the most in-shape kid I’ve ever coached.”

Hammonds scored 15 points for the Pirates and Tre Lewis had nine points with 16 rebounds and four assists; Jaiden Shephard had six points and 19 rebounds. Harris scored seven points to lead the Rams and Marcus Lowry and Riley Brooks each had four.

Lumberton took a 9-4 lead in the first six minutes of the game, but a triple and a long 2-pointer by Lowry cut the Pirates’ lead to 11-9 with 1:10 left in the period. Two free throws by Lewis and a layup by Hammonds made it a 15-9 Pirates advantage at the end of the opening stanza.

“I knew (Purnell Swett) was going to come out playing hard,” Edwards said. “It’s Purnell-Lumberton, first game here (in the renovated gym), packed environment; they’re emotionally going to be high. They took their effort to another level, surpassed our energy level, and that’s what kept them in the game in the first half.

In a second quarter with three distinct runs, Purnell Swett used a 7-0 stretch sparked by a Collin Sampson 3 to pull to a 17-16 deficit; Lumberton scored the next nine points — five by Brockington — for a 26-16 advantage, before Purnell Swett’s late-first-half run, with baskets from Connor Harris, Zachary Harris and Adarius Grissett, pulled the Rams within four at 26-22. Shephard scored on a jump-shot with two seconds left to make it a six-point game at intermission.

“I thought we defended well (in the first half); we worked on this week trying to contain J.B. and keep him out of the paint, and I thought we did a decent job,” Sampson said. “Defensively we gave effort and we got a couple shots to fall. It’s almost like we ran out of gas, it was a tale of two halves. That’s the craziest half; six points in a half, I’ve never experienced anything like that.”

Lumberton won its eight straight in the series against the Rams, and has won 23 of the last 25 games dating back to 2012. The Pirates, who are looking to match Purnell Swett’s record eight Shootout championships, will host Fairmont in Friday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m.; Lumberton beat Fairmont 73-36 on Nov. 22.

“They had spurts where they played with us last game; we came out late and separated ourselves. It was very similar (to tonight). They know they can play with us to an extent, and I think we know they can play with us to an extent if we don’t play the way we’re capable of,” Edwards said. “I think the Fairmont-Lumberton matchup is going to be a lot closer game, they’re going to play a lot harder, and they’re going to be a lot more prepared this time.”

Purnell Swett will host Whiteville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the tournament’s consolation round.

“We’ve got to totally put this behind us, and the good thing is we get to play them at least two more times in conference,” Sampson said. “We’ll watch a little film tomorrow after school, get ready for Whiteville; they’re going to be quick. It’s going to be tough. The goal for us, I want to be playing on Saturday, that means you’re playing for something, and it just gives us another game, and playing for pride.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.