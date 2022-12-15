FAIRMONT — The recruiting process for Fairmont track senior Brianna Davis resulted in only one scholarship offer. But one is enough.

Davis signed Wednesday to run at the University of Mount Olive, a perennial power at the NCAA Division II level.

“For them giving me an opportunity to run for them, I really appreciate it,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

While Mount Olive was Davis’ only scholarship offer — though she did have interest from several other schools — she still felt the fit was right when visiting the school, about an hour and a half northeast of Fairmont.

“They were really cool,” she said. “The team’s really big. I like it, it’s small, but not too big, so it’s something where I can get comfortable. … It’s not too far away.”

Mount Olive, which competes alongside The University of North Carolina at Pembroke in Conference Carolinas, has won seven straight conference championships in both indoor and outdoor track.

“They’re getting a great person, a great student, a great athlete, a hard worker, a dedicated worker, a great personality,” Fairmont coach Edward Squires said. “She’s going to be a coach’s dream; everything we ask to do, she does, no complaints.”

Davis will run the 400- and 800-meter hurdles and relays for the Trojans. At the high-school level, her best event has been the 300-meter hurdles; Davis finished second at regionals last spring in that event and finished 13th at the state championship in 53.86 seconds.

“The longer hurdles, a lot of people get tired halfway through; she’s able to push herself through that,” Squires said. “She’s got herself in shape.”

She also finished eighth at regionals in the 200-meters last season, and has run the 400-meters, 800-meters and relays in high school, with her senior season for the Golden Tornadoes still to come next spring.

