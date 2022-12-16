BRISTOL, Tenn. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team used 52 points from its bench and a put back layup as time expired from Kalaya Hall to help the Braves to a 73-71 victory over King on Thursday afternoon inside the Student Center Complex.

The Braves (4-6, 3-1 CC) trailed by as many as 14 heading into the fourth quarter and only held the lead of the game for 12:38. The Tornado (2-9, 2-2 CC ) were leading the game for over 50 percent of the contest, and have now lost their last four contests.

UNC Pembroke connected on 50 percent of its attempts from the field in the opening period and took an early 8-2 run after a driving layup from Alcenia Purnell with just over five minutes remaining in the opening period. The Braves pushed their lead out to 17-9 after a jumper in the paint from Courtney Smith, and held a 19-13 advantage heading into the second quarter.

UNCP continued to pad its lead, 23-16, after a pair of free throws from Kelci Adams with 7:48 left in the first half. King went on a 14-0 run and took its first lead of the afternoon, 30-23, after a pair of free throws from Jordan Weir with 1:10 left in the quarter. Courtney Smith drained a jumper with 40 seconds on the clock, but the Braves trailed 31-26 as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

The Braves trimmed their deficit back to 39-37 after back-to-back layups from Courtney Smith and Malea Garrison halfway through the third period. The Tornado used a 15-0 run would give them their largest lead of the afternoon, 54-40 with 71 seconds remaining in the quarter. Zaria Clark drained a pair of free throws to end the quarter, as UNCP trailed 54-42 heading into the final stanza.

An 8-0 scoring surge capped off with a driving layup from Courtney Smith knotted the score at 63 apiece with 3:29 left in regulation. Courtney Smith gave UNC Pembroke a 71-70 lead with a pair of free throws with 27 seconds on the clock, followed by Tori Smiley picking up a foul where she made one of her two free throw attempts. Lillian Flantos attempted a jumper inside the paint that didn’t fall with five seconds on the clock, but Kalaya Hall’s put back layup as time expired sealed the victory.

Courtney Smith scored a career and game-high 26 points highlighted by a 10-for-14 clip from the charity stripe. Smith nearly registered a double-double with seven boards, while also adding a pair of assists and a block.

Malea Garrison came off of the bench for a career-best 15 points on 5-for-12 shooting. The redshirt sophomore also just missed a double-double pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, four of which were on the offensive glass.

Zaria Clark added eight points and four defensive rebounds, with Alcenia Purnell provided seven points, two assists and a block. Kalaya Hall also had seven points and pulled down four rebounds as well.

UNC Pembroke dominated the inside game scoring 30 points inside the paint, while King was limited to just 16 points on the inside.

Both teams combined to shoot 57 free throws.

The Black & Gold logged 13 offensive rebounds which helped them to 20 second chance points. The Tornado only registered eight offensive boards and had just nine second chance points.

UNCP has now won the last two contests against King, and is 2-0 when playing in Bristol.

The Braves will continue their road trip on Saturday when they face Lees-McRae (0-9, 0-5 CC) in Banner Elk. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Williams Gymnasium.

Braves men trample King

The 15th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team shot a season-best 53.3 percent from the field and got double-digit scoring efforts from five different players on the way to an 88-62 victory at King on Thursday afternoon inside KU’s Student Center Complex.

The result marked the 16th-straight regular season road win for the Braves (10-1, 3-1 CC) who crossed the 80-point plateau for the first time since February 24 in Thursday’s outing as well. It was the fourth loss in the last five outings for the Tornado (3-7, 2-2) who fell to 2-4 at home this season as well.

The Braves shot 60 percent from the field in the opening half, including a 3-for-6 clip, from the perimeter and led by as many as 16 points on the way to dragging a 44-30 lead into the break. UNCP scored the first six points of the afternoon and had built a 9-point lead, 12-3, by the first media timeout. JaJuan Carr’s driving layup with 4:31 left to play sparked a 16-5 run that spanned four minutes and, inevitably, gave the visitors a double-digit lead.

UNCP connected on its first five field goal attempts of the second half, including a trio of 3-pointers, to fuel a stanza-opening 15-5 run that gave the visitors a 59-35 lead with 15:56 left to play. The Black & Gold led by as many as 33 points, 75-42, following a pair of free throws from Nygell Verdier at the 8:38 mark before taking its foot off of the gas pedal.

Redshirt freshman Cortez Marion-Holmes matched a career high with 16 points on the shoulders of a perfect shooting (6-for-6) day. Marion-Holmes also shared the team lead with eight boards.

Sophomores Bradlee Haskell and Nygell Verdier each chipped in 15 points. Verdier fueled his scoring output with a 9-for-13 clip from the free throw line, while Haskell highlighted his day with 3-for-4 perimeter shooting.

Sophomore Javonte Waverly added 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting, while also turning in four steals, three assists and a trio of rebounds. Newcomer Elijah Cobb finished his day with 10 points, while also collecting eight rebounds.

UNCP has now captured 16-straight regular season road games dating back to last season. The last road loss for the program was an 82-72 decision at Emmanuel on Nov. 23, 2021.

Thursday’s 26-point win marked the largest margin of victory for the Braves since a 101-71 home triumph over North Greenville on February 24 of last season.

The Black & Gold has now won the rebounding battle nine times this season after registering a 43-31 disparity on Saturday. It is the 26th time since the start of last season that the Braves have out-rebounded their opponent by double-digit boards.

The Black & Gold will close out a three-game road trip on Saturday when it heads to Banner Elk to take on Conference Carolinas foe Lees-McRae (4-7, 1-4 CC) in the back end of a 2 p.m. doubleheader inside Williams Gymnasium.