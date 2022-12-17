St. Pauls’ Aniyah Easterling (0) loses control of the ball as she is fouled during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal game at Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — From the early moments of Friday’s Robeson County Shootout girls semifinal between St. Pauls and Red Springs, there was little doubt that the Bulldogs would be the victor as stellar defense and 3-point shooting carried the Bulldogs from the opening tip in a 60-28 win.

“We’re shooting the ball pretty good right now; Jashontae (Harris) is lighting it up,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “One thing I know, even if our shot is off, we’ve got to play defense. I take pride in the defensive side; I’m preaching defense every day. As long as our defense is playing and we hold teams under a certain amount, we should be alright; I think we can score points with the best of them.”

St. Pauls (6-2) will face Purnell Swett in the tournament championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke. Red Springs (4-4) will meet Fairmont for third place at 2 p.m.

The Bulldogs held the Red Devils without a field goal for the opening 7:48 of the game, and began the game with a 16-1 run, forcing numerous Red Springs turnovers, many of which led to offense on the other end of the floor.

A big part of that offense came from Jashontae Harris, who hit three 3-point shots in a two-minute span in the first quarter. Aniyah Easterling also hit a triple in the opening period.

“We just had to play us,” Harris said. “We knew what we wanted to do tomorrow — get to the championship game and prove everybody wrong.”

St. Pauls led 18-5 after the first quarter. Red Springs didn’t fare much better offensively in the second quarter, with just two field goals in the period, and St. Pauls led 34-12 at halftime.

Red Springs outscored St. Pauls 14-12 in the third quarter and the Bulldogs took a 46-26 lead to the fourth.

“I think my girls were nervous,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “A lot of people, outsiders, were downing our team, being that our record from last year, and I told them not to worry about that. … They were kind of off their game because they were nervous, but we’ve just got to work on our defense.”

Jakieya Thompson finished with 21 points, including 15 second-half points, 13 rebounds, five assists and eight steals for the Bulldogs and Harris scored 19 points with six rebounds and six assists. Easterling scored nine points.

Nakira Hunt led Red Springs with 13 points; Monica Washington had eight points with 13 rebounds.

Saturday’s St. Pauls-Purnell Swett girls championship game will mark the third straight Shootout final between the two programs. Thompson, along with Rams players Natalie Evington and Kylie Chavis, will have played in all three.

“(We’re) just trying to redeem ourselves from last year,” Jakieya Thompson said. “We’re going to try our best to play our A game.”

“It should be a really good one, should be a show,” Jaymar Thompson said. “You’ve got your two stars stepping out and then your supporting cast.”

