LUMBERTON — The Purnell Swett Lady Rams won the Robeson County Shootout last year and will be taking on the St. Pauls Lady Bulldogs in the championship game Saturday, which will make it the third straight Shootout final with these two teams competing against each other.

The Lady Rams (8-1) are off to a good start this season after a 25-1 record last year.

Purnell Swett flew by the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (6-3) in Friday night’s Shootout semifinal matchup, defeating the Golden Tornadoes 65-38 at Lumberton Senior High.

The Rams started off strong taking on the lead in the first quarter.

Leading scorers for the Rams were Nyla Mitchell with 23 points, Kylie Chavis with 17, and Natalie Evington with 16, who shot 4-for-6 on 3-pointers. Chavis had 12 rebounds and Mitchell had eight.

Leading scores for the Golden Tornadoes were Shaniah Smith and Myasia Simms, both with eight points. Taniya Simms had eight rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught had seven.

Fairmont got off to a slow start in the first quarter, scoring their first basket with 1:43 left in the quarter. In the second quarter, Fairmont picked up speed with both teams scoring 11 points in the quarter, but the Tornadoes still trailed at halftime, 27-15.

At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Rams were up 46-26 against the Lady Tornadoes.

Even with the Lady Tornadoes shooting 50% in the fourth quarter they still fell short by the 27-point final margin.

The Lady Tornadoes played a strong, defensive game against the Lady Rams, but it just wasn’t strong enough to move on to the next round.

Fairmont has come a long way from where it started with the help of coach Marcus Thompson and staff over the last four seasons, but they know the fight is not over and hope to make it to the championship round at next year’s Shootout. They will face Red Springs in the third-place game at 2 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke.

Saturday’s Purnell Swett-St. Pauls championship game tips off at 6 p.m. at UNCP.