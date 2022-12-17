Red Springs boys basketball coach Glenn Patterson Jr., right, instructs his team during Friday’s Robeson County Shootout semifinal in Red Springs. The Red Devils reached the Shootout championship game for the first time since 2009, when Patterson Jr. was the MVP.

RED SPRINGS — It was raucous Friday inside Raymond G. Ammons Gymnasium.

And the Red Devils came ready to play.

The Red Springs boys basketball team led from start to finish Friday to beat St. Pauls 71-45 in the Robeson County Shootout semifinal, advancing to the tournament final for the first time since winning it in 2009.

“It was a great victory, especially the way it happened,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We’re playing them, which is our rivals. We haven’t beaten them in the last (four) years. And on top of that it’s playing to see who makes it to the Robeson County Shootout championship. That was a big game; that was a championship environment in there tonight.

Red Springs (7-0) will face Lumberton in the championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke. St. Pauls (3-4) plays Fairmont for third place at 4 p.m.

The Red Devils were already well-positioned to advance, leading 42-33 in the final minute of the third quarter, before an 11-0 run to end the period all but sealed the outcome and sent the Red Devils faithful into a frenzy. Jaylen Sturdivant hit a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in the period, then Kaedon Porter hit another. A steal led to a Carnelius Manning layup, then Porter took a running 3 which found nylon as the quarter expired, giving Red Springs a 53-33 lead going to the fourth.

“(Sturdivant) got it started out, he had the hot hand and hit three or four buckets in a row,” Porter said. “That got the crowd into it, and then as we kept going, the crowd kept getting into it, the momentum kept going up.”

Red Springs continued the momentum into the fourth, and the building practically shook after a pair of dunks by Manning and Porter. The Red Devils led by as many as 32 in the fourth.

“I thought that they attacked the basket; they did that I was hoping we were going to do this game,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “They were able to get to the paint and they were able to get to the free-throw line early on.”

Red Springs came out firing at the start, with Sturdivant scoring the team’s first five points and nine of its first 12, propelling the Red Devils to leads of 7-0 and 12-3. A 6-0 spurt by the Bulldogs brought them to within a 13-9 deficit at the end of the quarter.

“(The start) was really important,” Sturdivant said. “When we have a hot hand on the court, coach keeps telling us to feed the ball to him. Once we start messing up a couple of times, feed it to the other guys, see what they can do.”

The Red Devils’ lead was 22-19 with 4:28 in the half before Red Springs finished the second quarter with a 13-3 run, propelled by six Sturdivant points and a Porter 3 with six seconds left.

Sturdivant and Porter each scored 20 points to lead Red Springs; Sturdivant had eight rebounds and Porter grabbed four. Jamey Tedder scored 11 points.

“(Against us) you can’t say, hey, let’s stop this guy and that’s how you’re going to beat them, because the next man’s going to show up,” Patterson Jr. said. “You can’t key on one guy. Tonight, Jaylen started it off and we just followed suit right after.”

Lukus Osborne scored nine points with five rebounds for St. Pauls and Cameron Revels had seven points. Marcus Galbreath pulled down 11 rebounds.

St. Pauls committed 26 turnovers, compared to just five by the Red Devils.

“(With) 26 turnovers, you’re not going to beat anybody,” Thompson said. “That’s been our thing all season — taking care of the ball. … I’ve got to do a better job to help us limit our turnovers.”

Red Springs earned its first win over the Bulldogs since Feb. 9, 2018, snapping a 12-game losing streak in the series. The Red Devils will now play for the Robeson County Shootout title for the first time since Patterson Jr. was tournament MVP in the team’s run 13 years ago.

“(The atmosphere) reminded me of when I played; I told the guys, ‘this is how the gym was rocking back the last time we went to the championship game,’” Patterson Jr. said.

While Saturday’s matchup against Lumberton will have some hardware on the line, Patterson Jr. said its also a game that will help him gauge where his team is at as the Red Devils face the best team they’ve seen yet.

“It’s going to be a battle test for us; we’re just up for the challenge, we’re ready to play,” Patterson Jr. said. “We’re trying to build on that too — playing them is going to help us regardless of what happens … so we’re ready for the challenges.”

The St. Pauls-Fairmont third-place matchup will come just eight days after the Bulldogs beat the Golden Tornadoes 58-55.

“For us it’s to get back and get ready,” Thompson said. “Tough loss for us tonight — it happens, it’s the game of basketball — but we’ve got to get back into it; Fairmont’s not going to feel sorry for us. We’ve got to come in tomorrow focused and be resilient and fight back and be ready to play.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.