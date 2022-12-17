LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team demolished Fairmont in a 69-30 victory Friday at Lumberton in the Robeson County Shootout semifinals.

Both teams are seven-time Shootout champions, with the Lumberton Pirates winning the title in 2019.

The Golden Tornadoes (1-7) came out the gate strong, scoring the first basket in Friday’s matchup, but they didn’t last long with the Pirates (7-1) taking the lead in the first quarter, with a 16-8 lead by the end of the period.

Leaders for the Pirates included J.B. Brockington with 18 points, seven rebounds and eight assists; Ayhem Allen with 17 points and four rebounds; Jaiden Shephard with 11 points and 13 rebounds; and Tre Lewis with four points and 22 rebounds.

Lumberton kept the lead with a halftime score of 54-23. The Pirates had the crowd going wild as they battled down the court.

Fairmont couldn’t keep up with the Pirates, with Lumberton shooting over 50% from the field and 3-point line.

Fairmont did not give up as they kept on fighting until the fourth quarter; with Lumberton in the lead 64-23 the game moved to a running clock.

Even though Fairmont did not move on this year, the Tornadoes are hoping to get revenge at next year’s Shootout and defeat the Pirates for another chance at the title. Fairmont will face St. Pauls in the third-place game at 4 p.m. Saturday at UNC Pembroke.

Lumberton will be taking on the Red Springs Red Devils for a chance to achieve another Robeson County Shootout title, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. Saturday at UNCP.