LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior point guard J.B. Brockington has committed to play college basketball at the University of Mount Olive, he announced on social media Monday.

Brockington had previously announced UMO and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke as his two finalists.

Brockington is averaging 18.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game in his senior season for the Pirates, who have started 8-1; Brockington was named tournament MVP as the Pirates won the Robeson County Shootout championship Saturday.

Last season, Brockington averaged 13.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game. He was named Player of the Year in both Robeson County and the United-8 Conference.

Brockington’s assists total ranked third in the state last season and is currently third in the state this season, according to MaxPreps.

He was also a key reserve in Lumberton’s run to the 4A co-state championship in 2020 as a freshman.

Mount Olive competes against UNCP in Conference Carolinas and is coached by former UNCP assistant Dory Hines.