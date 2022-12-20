Over 36 years of the Robeson County Shootout boys tournament and 29 years for the girls, the premise has been simple: Get the whole county together for a holiday basketball event, pitting all of the county’s high schools in one bracket alongside a few visiting teams to see who comes out on top and proves themselves superior.

The Lumberton boys and Purnell Swett girls hoisted the Shootout hardware on Saturday night, and in doing so each proved that they’re still the one on top as the best basketball programs in the county.

Lumberton has been consistently strong since Bryant Edwards, now in his fourth season, took over the program. This includes a co-state championship in 2020, a regional final run in 2021 and a second-round appearance last season.

Something lacking in the last two winters, though, was the Shootout; the event was canceled in the 2020-21 season, which was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Pirates lost to St. Pauls in the semifinals in last year’s tournament, ultimately finishing third.

In winning this year’s title — the program’s eighth Shootout championship — the Pirates showed themselves to be well ahead of the rest of the Robeson County competition. Wins against Purnell Swett and Fairmont in the first two rounds came by 44 and 40 points, respectively, then the Pirates beat Red Springs 74-44 win to win the title in front of a packed house in Pembroke Saturday night, improving to 8-1.

Beating Red Springs by any margin was no small feat — the Red Devils entered that game at 7-0 on the season and came off a 71-45 semifinal win Friday over St. Pauls. Red Springs will be the Southeastern Athletic Conference favorites when conference play is in full swing starting the first week of January.

But even that strong side was no match for the Pirates. Lumberton’s stellar backcourt, rightfully, gets plenty of attention, but the frontcourt was a major part of the difference in the championship game, with All-Tournament players Tre Lewis and Jaiden Shephard dominating both in getting the ball in the net and grabbing the rebound on the shots that didn’t fall.

The one thing Lumberton hasn’t done under Edwards — surprisingly — is to win a conference championship. While the competition at the 3A/4A level in the United-8 will be even stiffer than that in Robeson County, these Pirates will have a terrific chance to change that this season.

Purnell Swett’s girls did win the United-8 last year, with both a regular-season and tournament title in the league, and also claimed the Shootout en route to a 25-1 season.

Last year’s Shootout served as validation that they could, in fact, play with and beat St. Pauls, who won the Shootout title over the Rams in the previous edition in 2019 and entered the 2021 Shootout final without a regular-season loss since Feb. 2019. Both teams were phenomenal through the rest of the 2021-22 season, with Purnell Swett remaining undefeated until a second-round loss in the 4A state playoffs and St. Pauls reaching the 2A East Regional final.

The Lady Rams have maintained that form through a 9-1 start — they’re now 34-2 over the last 13 months — while St. Pauls suffered its third defeat of the season in Saturday’s final, as many games as the program lost the previous three seasons.

While both teams will be favored to win their respective conference again, back-to-back wins in head-to-head matchups show that Purnell Swett truly is the best girls basketball program Robeson County currently has to offer.

It doesn’t hurt their case that winning the Shootout required a semifinal win over a Fairmont team off to a 7-3 start — including a 10-point win over a Cape Fear squad that nearly upset the Lady Rams — who will make some noise in the Southeastern Athletic Conference.

The senior guard trio of Kylie Chavis — now a two-time Shootout MVP, one of just five girls players who can say that — Nyla Mitchell and Natalie Evington are the engines running the Rams. The play of Kayloni Eddings and Niyah Locklear — who both had breakout performances during the Shootout — provide a boost in the post, too.

More championships could easily be in the future this season for the Lady Rams, and for the Lumberton boys too. But as the season continues into the new year, they’ll know they’ve already proven themselves as the No. 1 teams in their home county, and they’ve already won a championship and provided themselves with a moment no one can take away.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.