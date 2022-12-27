LUMBERTON — The Robeson County basketball teams within the Southeastern Athletic Conference collectively did well in the league’s first season of existence last winter. Yes, St. Pauls won the boys and girls conference championships — with both teams going 12-0 before also claiming conference tournament titles — but the other two schools also had strong results.

Red Springs’ boys finished third, and also reached the tournament championship, while Fairmont finished fourth; Fairmont’s girls were third in the seven-team league and Red Springs’ girls were fifth.

What will the Bulldogs, Golden Tornadoes and Red Devils do for an encore?

Here are predictions for how the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings will look by season’s end, for both the boys and girls.

Boys

1. Red Springs — The Red Devils are the only team yet to play a conference game in the Southeastern, but they’re off to a hot start in nonconference play, winning their first seven games and reaching the Robeson County Shootout final before falling to Lumberton. With the backcourt trio of Jaylen Sturdivant, Kaedon Porter and Makhi Arthur, the Red Devils are going to have a lot of fun this season.

2. East Bladen — After the Eagles finished second in the conference last year, nearly the whole team is back. Seven seniors on the roster, including guards Malcolm Bolden and Jacob Nixon and center Zamar Lewis, have them set for another season with a lot of victories.

3. St. Pauls — Differentiating teams No. 3 and 4 here was a difficult choice, particularly given Fairmont’s convincing Shootout win over St. Pauls. But the Bulldogs are too talented to play that poorly over the course of the season, and will eventually be able to use their size to their benefit, with Marcus Galbreath and Cameron Revels leading the way and some solid young talent contributing.

4. Fairmont — The Golden Tornadoes are off to a 2-7 start, but have gradually improved and played their best game so far in the win over St. Pauls. Sophomore guard Xavier Johnson can fill up the basket and will be tough for opponents to guard, and this team with only one senior is just going to keep getting better, to February and also to next season.

5. West Bladen — Last season, the Knight started strong but fizzled out in conference play to finish fifth. This year, with a moderately experienced group, they’re off to an 8-0 start as they host this week’s Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament. Can they maintain the early momentum this time, or will the Knights run out of gas in conference play yet again?

6. Midway — The Raiders won just two conference games last year, but a lot of that team returns, and this year’s senior-heavy squad is off to a 6-2 start. An athletic team with several football players, the Raiders should be more competitive, even as they may still end up in the bottom half of the league.

7. Clinton — After the talented Nick Smith graduated off last year’s team, the Dark Horses boast a junior-heavy bunch this winter. Off a 1-11 conference record last year, how much improvement will that junior class show this season?

Girls

1. St. Pauls — The Lady Bulldogs have won three straight conference championships. While they’re not off to as strong of a start — losing three games already after losing three the previous three seasons — they’re still the best team in the conference, behind the backcourt leadership of senior Jakieya Thompson and junior Jashontae Harris, while AuNyah Teague provides a post presence and can stretch the floor.

2. Fairmont — Fairmont has improved every year under coach Marcus Thompson, and his fourth season will be no different. An experienced team adds post transfer Sydney Jacobs, while Taniya Simms and Myasia Simms are coming into their own down low and Paris Bethea returns from injury. The Golden Tornadoes are 0-1 in the SAC, with a loss to St. Pauls, but will be favored against everyone else.

3. East Bladen — Last year’s Eagles team was 26-4, with all four defeats coming against St. Pauls — twice in the regular season, then in the conference and state tournaments. The top two scorers from that team graduated, but behind breakout sophomore Laila Smith, averaging a double-double, and senior Maegan Burney, the Eagles are 8-0 and should be near the top of the league again.

4. Clinton — A gap exists between the top three and the bottom four, but the best of the SAC’s second tier is Clinton. The Dark Horses have three double-figure scorers in guards Brittany Blackburn and Tara Joyner and forward Ava Williford, with nearly everyone returning from last season.

5. West Bladen — The Knights are off to a 7-1 start, though they’ve done so against a light schedule. This is an experienced team, and one that should show some improvement from last year’s team which tied for last with Clinton.

6. Red Springs — Tenisha McArthur enters her first run through the Southeastern as coach of the Red Devils with senior guard Sydney Bell, who played for the team as a freshman, transferred and now has returned, leading at the point. Monica Washington can rebound with anyone on the inside. This is a sixth-place pick, but it’s close between teams four through seven in the league.

7. Midway — The top two scorers from last year’s Raiders team graduated, and they’re off to a marginal start this season. Freshman guard Elisabeth Kirkland, averaging nearly 15 points and five assists per game, is the future for the Raiders, who are otherwise an upperclassmen-dominant team.

