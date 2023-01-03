GOLDSBORO — Before recently, there had been 10 girls basketball games on record with a player pulling down at least 31 rebounds in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history.

Last week, Red Springs’ Monica Washington had two herself.

The Red Devils’ sophomore center was dominant on the boards on back-to-back days, leading Red Springs to a pair of victories to claim the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational championship in Goldsboro.

“Individually, to me, I know it was a great game, but to me I looked at it like it’s another game to help my team towards a win,” Washington said. “I just thought about how bad I wanted to win the game, how bad I wanted it. That determined how hard I played.”

Washington scored 17 points with 31 rebounds in Wednesday’s 48-40 semifinal win over Living Water Christian. She then outdid her own performance with a 28-point, 33-rebound game in a 64-50 win over Epiphany on Thursday in the tournament championship. She was named tournament MVP.

“I told her that’s a big accomplishment for her, and for her to even be in the record book, that’s a big accomplishment for her, and her goal is to beat the (state) record of 36,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “She’s aiming for that, and I told her she can do it. She played great, to be a sophomore.”

Washington’s 33-rebound game is tied for the fifth most all-time, according to the NCHSAA’s record book. The state record of 36 is held by Columbia’s Michelle Richardson, from a 1992 game against Cape Hatteras.

Other players also shined for Red Springs in the tournament triumph; Sydney Bell scored 15 points in the win over Living Water Christian, and Elora Oxendine netted 10 points against Epiphany.

“Our girls are very excited to win the championship; even though we didn’t get the Robeson County Shootout, we were very happy about that (in Goldsboro),” McArthur said. “To see them very happy just filled up my heart. And for me to be the first year coach, to get a championship, it was great. I know going into the tournament, we were underdogs. They were expecting Living Water to win everything, they were the favorite.”

Red Springs also won a tournament title last season at East Columbus, but beat a stronger field to do so this season. The Red Devils are now 6-5 on the season, just two wins away from matching last season’s eight-win total; they are seeking their first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.

McArthur said her team has focused heavily on its defense in practice over the holiday break, and that the Red Devils “really stepped up” on that end of the floor and played together in the tournament victory.

Now the Red Devils will look to take the momentum gained from their tournament victory into the rest of the season; they began conference play Tuesday night at St. Pauls. The result was not available at press time.

“I’m going to preach this to them every time we play,” McArthur said. “I tell them … just focus on defense, that’s our main concern is our defense, and playing as a team. I think my girls are really ready now, based on the tournament they played in.”

“When we play together, our outcomes are great, because we’ve got a talented group of girls, we just have to get together playing as a team and not as individuals, because it’s a team sport,” Washington said.

Red Springs’ boys also competed at the Terry Walls Holiday Invitational in Goldsboro; the Red Devils (8-3) finished sixth in the tournament, losing 78-76 in the first round against Wayne Preparatory Academy, beating Smithfield-Selma 72-46 and falling to Corinth Holders 73-68 in the fifth-place game.

St. Pauls’ boys finished third at the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament, held at West Bladen. The Bulldogs (5-6) defeated Dillon Christian 62-52 in overtime, lost 49-48 in the semifinals against Laney and beat Pamlico 38-25 in the third-place game.

