PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 48-43 United-8 Conference win over Jack Britt Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (4-7, 2-1 United-8) led 13-12 at the end of the first quarter, but Jack Britt (3-10, 1-2 United-8) took a 21-20 lead at halftime. The Buccaneers led 34-31 at the end of the third before the Rams outscored the visitors 17-9 in the fourth.

Marcus Lowry scored 13 points with 10 rebounds for the Rams and Collin Sampson and Connor Harris each scored 12.

Jyden McMillan led Jack Britt with 11 points, Amarie Liburd had nine and Braedon Kaye added eight.

Lady Rams win, honor Evington

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 60-48 league win over Jack Britt Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (10-1, 3-0 United-8) led 30-27 at halftime and took a 51-37 lead over Jack Britt (10-3, 3-1 United-8) after a dominant third quarter.

After the game, Rams senior guard Natalie Evington was honored to recognize the recent milestone of surpassing 1,000 career points, which occurred during the Robeson County Shootout.

Purnell Swett hosts Scotland in nonconference play Thursday before traveling to South View for a Friday conference matchup.

Lady Tornadoes blow past Raiders

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 64-25 win over Midway in Southeastern Athletic Conference action Tuesday.

Taniya Simms scored 21 points with 14 rebounds for Fairmont (8-3, 1-1 Southeastern) and Sydney Jacobs had 11 points with 10 rebounds.

Midway is 6-5 overall and 0-2 in league play.

In the boys game, Midway defeated Fairmont 60-48.

Fairmont plays Wednesday at Lumberton before resuming conference play Friday at home against Clinton.

Brockington leads Pirates over South View

The Lumberton boys basketball team scored an 81-41 win over South View Tuesday in Hope Mills.

J.B. Brockington scored 19 points with seven rebounds, 10 assists and five steals for Lumberton (9-1, 3-0 United-8). Tre Lewis had 18 points with eight rebounds, Jaiden Shephard scored 14 points with nine rebounds and Ayhem Allen and Cobe Oxendine each scored eight points, with Allen grabbing five rebounds.

South View is 2-11 overall and 1-2 in United-8 play.

In the girls game, South View beat Lumberton 46-41.

Lumberton hosts Fairmont Wednesday before hosting Gray’s Creek in United-8 play Friday.