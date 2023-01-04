ST. PAULS — When Kemarion Baldwin began participating in practices before the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas last month, St. Pauls football coach Mike Setzer recalled Wednesday, a coach told him that by the second night of practice the North Carolina team was “his team” as the rest of the assembled all-stars gravitated to and around the Bulldogs’ senior running back.

He’ll soon have fellow college athletes being drawn to his personality and leadership, too.

St. Pauls held a formal ceremony Wednesday to celebrate Baldwin’s signing to play at James Madison University; he previously signed his national letter of intent privately on Dec. 21 as part of the NCAA’s early signing period.

“They were my No. 1 choice all along, since they offered me early; not knocking the other schools, but they felt right,” Baldwin said. “They knew how to get K.B.”

James Madison, located in Harrisonburg, Virginia, just completed its first season competing at the Division-I FBS level in the Sun Belt Conference; league opponents include Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, among others. The Dukes added 19 players in the signing class; Baldwin is the lone running back in the group.

“When I got up there, the coach shot me a pitch; he was like, I guarantee you, if you come here you’re going to be a star,” Baldwin said. “What they were saying to me, the players were saying as well. It felt like another St. Pauls, but in a bigger atmosphere. What caught my eye was the campus, the campus was beautiful when I first got up there, that’s what caught my eye, and then everybody was so friendly, that family atmosphere.”

In addition to its football team and other athletics, James Madison has a strong academic reputation, which Setzer pointed to as a big attraction during the recruiting process.

“We always talk to our kids about being about the 40-year commitment, not the four-year commitment. I think that James Madison, they came along; you think about James Madison University and you think about how prestigious it is,” Setzer said. “You walk away with a degree there, you’re not going to be looking for a job. I think James Madison is going to afford him to set his family up to go to another tier in life, that’s what James Madison is; it’s an awesome university.”

Named Robeson County Heisman the last three seasons by The Robesonian, Baldwin rushed for 5,654 yards in his Bulldogs career, a Robeson County record and the 41st most in North Carolina High School Athletic Association history. His 78 rushing touchdowns set a school record, breaking the mark previously held by Eric Murphy, now the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator.

“He’s a complete back, a guy that runs the ball between the tackles well,” Murphy said. “He’s a gap-scheme, zone-scheme, he catches the ball well; he’s a complete back with high character. A team player, a leader — that’s exactly what they’re going to get. When he first walks on campus, they’re going to love him. Like at the Shrine Bowl, it took them two days to surround around him. That’s the type of kid they’re going to get; a true team player and a complete running back.”

As a senior this fall, Baldwin ran for 1,792 yards and 27 touchdowns; he was St. Pauls’ first Shrine Bowl selection since 1993, and was named the game’s North Carolina Offensive MVP after rushing for 74 yards and a touchdown. He was also a key part of the Bulldogs’ run to the spring 2021 2AA state championship game during his sophomore season.

“(James Madison is) getting everything they would want in a running back, and they’re getting way more out of the personality; they’re getting a leader,” Setzer said. “You try to get somebody like that in their program. They’re getting a leader, they’re getting a great student, they’re getting all those things. James Madison, they hit the lotto.”

Wednesday’s ceremony provided Baldwin’s friends, family and teammates the chance to celebrate with him as he prepares to move the next chapter.

“I’m just wanting to show everybody that I’m for the community. I’m not just one of those guys that’s going to leave and forget; I’ll never forget where I came from,” Baldwin said. “This place taught me a lot of lessons, how to become a better person and how to be myself. Growing up here, you’ve got to be yourself, you can’t be anybody else.”

Baldwin recalled that his family nearly made the decision to move to Charlotte before his high school football career, ultimately deciding to stay in St. Pauls and play for the Bulldogs.

“(Setzer) gave me a shot,” Baldwin said. “I thank God that I stayed and came to St. Pauls High School. (Setzer) promised he was going to make me a Division-I athlete, and he kept his promise.”

As much as Baldwin’s accomplishments on the football field — as well as the basketball court, baseball field and track — were celebrated at Wednesday’s ceremony, even more was said about Baldwin’s character.

“He has everything in him that would warrant him being a different person,” Setzer said. “Today’s time, in social media, it’s all about me, me, me. I don’t know why this kid chooses to be selfless — I will say, it’s got to be God. He’s blessed with a great personality, and that’s what makes him him. There’s a lot of good athletes out there, but he’s just special on all different fronts. It’s never been about him, that’s what’s so special about him.”

In addition to James Madison, Baldwin also made official recruiting visits at Georgia State and Kennesaw State. He had an additional FBS-level offer from Navy and numerous other offers at the Division-I FCS and Division-II levels.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.