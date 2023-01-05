Lumberton’s La’Kayia Hunt (13) directs the offense as she dribbles up the floor during Wednesday’s game against Fairmont in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — After a pair of wins by 37 and 39 points over Fairmont in two previous meetings this season, the Lumberton boys basketball team looked primed for another similar performance when it took a 17-point first-quarter lead Wednesday against Fairmont.

But after the Golden Tornadoes played better in the middle stages of the game, it was the fourth quarter before the outcome was certain in a 74-45 Pirates win.

A breakout night from Lumberton sophomore wing Jaiden Shephard propelled the Pirates in both the early and late runs, as part of a career-high 18 points with nine rebounds.

“To start the game off he was the energy spark, and to finish the game off he was the energy spark,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “He kind of went lull right there in the middle, but the whole team did, and he kind of put us over that hump to give us a little separation and breathing room. A sophomore grew up tonight.”

Shephard hit four 3-pointers in the game for Lumberton (10-1); two of them came in the first quarter, in which Jacob Hammonds also hit two triples, as the Pirates built a 22-5 lead by the end of the stanza, closing the period on an 11-0 run.

“Defensively we got stops; they scored five points in the first quarter,” Edwards said. “We sat and guarded and made them take tough shots. We rebounded, we limited them to one-and-done shots, we pushed the ball out, we got easy shots, we pushed the basketball. And all of a sudden, the second quarter, it stopped.”

Fairmont (2-9) crawled closer over the middle two quarters, beginning with a 7-0 spurt to start the second quarter that included two baskets by Xavier Johnson to make it 22-12. The Pirates’ lead stayed between 10 and 16 points for the rest of the half; Lumberton took a 40-24 lead at halftime.

The Golden Tornadoes began the second half with a 12-5 run and trailed 45-38 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. Johnson scored two more key baskets during this run for Fairmont.

“We started the game off, they hit us in the mouth and we couldn’t get anything going offensively, it wasn’t that smooth,” Fairmont coach Montrell McNair said. “Towards the end of the second quarter, going into the third quarter, we did a good job of getting into our sets and taking advantage of mismatches. In the fourth quarter, we ran out of gas, and Lumberton still fought and executed.”

“(McNair’s) got them playing hard, and for them to be playing hard is a good testament to him. A lot of teams that haven’t won a lot of games, they throw the towel in, but he’s got them playing hard,” Edwards said. “They were the tougher team tonight, they played harder than we did and they made more effort plays than we did.”

J.B. Brockington, who finished the night with a triple-double, began the momentum turn for Lumberton with a basket and Shephard hit a 3 in the final minute of the third that gave the Pirates a 50-38 lead going to the fourth. Shephard, Brockington and Tre Lewis each hit early-fourth-quarter baskets for the Pirates as Fairmont was in a five-minute field-goal drought, then Hammonds hit a 3 with 5:01 left for a 59-41 lead.

“Coach took us in the locker room (at halftime) and told us to play defense, crash the boards hard, dominate on the boards and they can’t stop us,” Shephard said. “I just made shots. I got open, tried to find the open shots.”

The Pirates kept extending their lead over the rest of the fourth quarter; Lumberton outscored Fairmont 29-7 after the Tornadoes cut the lead to seven late in the third.

Brockington totaled 18 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists for Lumberton. Hammonds scored 17 points and Tre Lewis scored eight points with 13 rebounds.

Xavier Johnson scored 17 points to lead Fairmont, with Naishon Davis and Damajah McRae each adding seven points.

“(Johnson) is going to be really good if he sticks with it and works on his attitude,” McNair said. “If he can be unselfish, that’s going to elevate his game even more, because teams are focusing on him … so he’s got to be a facilitator too.”

Lumberton hosts Gray’s Creek on Friday and Fairmont hosts Clinton.

Early defense propels Lady Tornadoes

The Lumberton girls basketball game scored the first basket in Wednesday’s home non conference game against Fairmont. It would be the second quarter before the Pirates scored again.

Fairmont scored the next 15 points to take a big early lead, leading the Golden Tornadoes to a 49-36 win.

“I think they used the energy from Lumberton; I didn’t have to do a lot of talking, and I shouldn’t have to do a lot of talking before this game,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “(It’s like) you’re down 10 to start the game, because you’re playing away, and they came out and did what I asked them to do. That’s them being obedient, making sacrifices, sharing the ball and playing team ball, that’s how they went on that run.”

After Carly Hammonds put Lumberton up 2-0, Fairmont (9-3) used six first-quarter points from Taniya Simms and five from Paris Bethea to take a 14-2 lead by the end of the first quarter, holding Lumberton off the scoreboard for the final 7:10 of the period. Amyrikal Vaught added a free throw 11 seconds into the second quarter to make it 15-2 before La’Kayia Hunt scored to end the drought for Lumberton at nearly eight minutes.

“The first quarter we dug ourselves a hole,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “After that it was a game, but that’s just coming out with that focus and that confidence. I thought we got some good shots in the first quarter, we just weren’t hitting.”

Fairmont stretched its lead to 23-6 midway through the second quarter and held a 28-13 lead at halftime.

The Golden Tornadoes held their largest lead at 32-14 with 5:12 left in the third. The Pirates then used a 13-2 run, led by six points from La’Kayia Hunt, to trim the lead to 34-27 with 7:28 to go in the fourth. Fairmont answered, though, with a 10-1 run to take a 44-28 lead with 3:10 left, all but sealing the outcome.

“I thought that the girls played hard throughout the whole game, and that’s one thing, I’ll tell you what — you can look at our overall record and see what it is, and I think our girls play with a lot more heart than what people may think,” Johnson said. “These girls, they don’t quit.”

Simms scored 24 points with 15 rebounds to lead Fairmont.

“She committed her whole summer to basketball, and she never had taken basketball seriously until March,” Thompson said. “It’s only going to start getting better for her.”

Miah Smith and Bethea both had seven points with three steals; Bethea also had five assists. Sydney Jacobs had 12 rebounds and Amyrikal Vaught grabbed 10 for Fairmont.

Hunt led Lumberton with 19 points and Carly Hammonds and Gabby Locklear each had six.

Fairmont also beat the Pirates 53-32 on Nov. 22.

