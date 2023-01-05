PEMBROKE — Visiting Converse went toe-to-toe with the 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team for much of the first half, but the home-standing Braves used a late run in the first half, as well as a monstrous one in the second period, to swat off the Valkyries, 78-63, on Wednesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

It was the sixth-straight win for the Black & Gold (13-1, 5-1 CC) who will now hit the road for five of its next six games. The setback marked the fourth consecutive loss for Converse (6-9, 4-3) who fell to 0-7 in true road games this season with the result.

The first half featured six tie scores and a trio of lead changes, but Javonte Waverly’s 3-pointer at the 4:09 mark sparked the hosts on a period-ending 12-4 run that gave them a 41-33 lead at the break. The Valkyries connected on just one of their five field goal attempts over the last four minutes of the opening stanza, while the Black & Gold countered with a 2-for-5 clip as well as a 7-for-8 performance from the free throw line.

Converse made it a two-possession game, 43-37, just more than a minute into the second half, but the Braves answered with an 18-4 run over the next eight minutes to take control of the evening. The momentum-changing run saw UNCP register an 8-for-12 shooting performance, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Converse mustered just a 1-for-9 clip that accompanied a trio of turnovers. The Braves took their foot off of the gas pedal after that, but still led by as many as 21 points, 67-46, following JaJuan Carr’s running layup with 8:23 remaining.

Newcomer Elijah Cobb matched a game-high with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting, while also adding seven rebounds, three steals and one block in 28 minutes of action.

Sophomore Bradlee Haskell turned in 16 points – his 12th double-digit scoring performance of the season – while also tallying three rebounds and a steal.

Senior K.J. Walker went 5-for-5 from the free throw line to key a 10-point showing. He complemented his scoring numbers with four assists as well.

The Braves have outscored their last six opponents by an average of 13.0 points per game, and have registered wins of 15 or more points three times over their current 6-game win streak.

UNCP posted a season-low eight turnovers in Wednesday’s victory – its lowest turnover count since turning the ball over eight times in a home win over North Greenville on Feb. 24, 2022.

The Black & Gold fell on the wrong end of the rebounding battle (33-32) for just the second time this season against Converse. UNCP had out-rebounded six of their last seven opponents (one tie) heading into Wednesday night’s contest.

The Braves will open up a short two-game road trip on Saturday when they trek to Central, S.C., to take on Southern Wesleyan (2-12, 2-4 CC) in the second half of a 2 p.m. doubleheader inside SWU’s Tysinger Gymnasium.

Lady Braves beat Converse for fifth straight win

The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot a season-best 42.2 percent from the field and scored 33 points off of turnovers on the way to a 73-44 victory over Converse on Wednesday at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The victory for the Braves (8-6, 5-1 CC) marked the fifth straight win this season, as well as the third consecutive win over Converse in the three-game series. The Valkyries (1-12, 1-6 CC) fall to 0-5 when playing on the road this season.

Both teams struggled offensively to start the game going a combined 0-for-6 from the field through the first 3 1/2 minutes of action. Converse drained the first basket of the contest with a jumper in the paint from Jordan Brown at 6:15. UNCP would then go on a 12-1 run to close the quarter to hold a 13-3 lead.

Back-to-back layups from Kalaya Hall pushed the Braves lead out to 23-9 with 7:37 left to play in the first half. The Valkyries connected on 70 percent of their attempts from the field and cut their deficit in half after a jumper in the paint from Sydney Wilson with 3:16 left to play, but the hosts finished out the half on a 9-4 run to hold a comfortable 40-19 lead.

Hannah Russell cushioned the UNC Pembroke lead, 47-24, with a jumper halfway through the third quarter. Converse used a quick 4-0 scoring surge to cut its deficit back to 53-30, but a Kelci Adams trey from the corner silenced the Valkyries with 58 seconds remaining in the stanza.

Converse put together a 6-0 to whittle its deficit back to 62-40 with 6:28 left to play in regulation. The hosts responded with a 9-0 run capped off with an old-fashion three-point play from Jada Coleman to give the Braves their largest lead of the evening, 73-42.

Hannah Russell finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. The redshirt sophomore pulled down six rebounds and a career-high two blocks in 23 minutes of work.

Kalaya Hall scored in double-figures with 12 points highlighted by a 2-for-4 clip from the perimeter. The redshirt junior added four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Courtney Smith and Zaria Clark each added nine points. Smith grabbed seven boards, while also recording a trio of steals and assists, while Clark grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

UNC Pembroke shot a season-high 42.2 percent from the field. The Braves also logged a season-high of 13 steals, as well as four blocks during Wednesday’s victory.

The Black & Gold matched a season-best offensive output in regulation on Wednesday by scoring 73 points. UNCP scored a season-high 80 point in an overtime victory over Emmanuel on Dec. 3.

The Braves forced 25 Converse turnovers and converted those into 33 points.

The Braves will play the first of two road contests on Saturday when they trek to Central, S.C., to take on Southern Wesleyan (2-12, 2-4 CC). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Tysinger Gymnasium.