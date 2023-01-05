Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton native, was hunting on the final day of deer season.

Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton native, was hunting on the final day of deer season.

Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton native, was hunting on the final day of deer season.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR