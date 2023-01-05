Home Sports 93-year-old Kinlaw nabs deer to end season Sports 93-year-old Kinlaw nabs deer to end season January 5, 2023 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton native, was hunting on the final day of deer season. Charles Kinlaw, 93, shot an eight-point buck Monday while hunting with friends in East Howellsville in Robeson County. Kinlaw, a Lumberton native, was hunting on the final day of deer season. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Scotland survives Rams’ comeback bid UNCP roundup: Braves men too much for visiting Converse Shephard’s breakout night propels Pirates past Tornadoes View Comments Weather Lumberton clear sky enter location 51.8 ° F 53.6 ° 50 ° 71 % 1.6mph 0 % Fri 55 ° Sat 54 ° Sun 53 ° Mon 60 ° Tue 51 ° Editor's Picks Pembroke council discusses water system, chooses All-Pro for garbage pickup service Robeson County drivers see sharp rise gas prices The Robesonian’s top stories of 2022 ONLINE EXCLUSIVE: Operation Toy Drop is back Memorial service planned for Bill Smith, Robeson County health director Load more