PEMBROKE — A late comeback bid by the Purnell Swett boys basketball team came up just short as the Rams fell by a 62-56 final Thursday against Scotland in nonconference play.

After trailing by 15 points, Purnell Swett (4-8) tied the game at 55-55 after Collin Sampson hit a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left. Scotland (10-2) was successful at the free-throw line over the final minute to regain the lead and earn the win.

The Rams led 17-14 after the first quarter, but were outscored 24-6 in the second quarter as Scotland took a 38-23 lead at halftime. The Scots led 47-35 after the fourth quarter; Purnell Swett tied the game with a 20-8 advantage over the first 7:28 of the fourth.

Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with 11 points, Sampson had nine and Marcus Lowry and Chase McNeill each scored six.

Lamontez Cousar scored 21 points to lead Scotland, Isaac Ferguson had 16 and Tashad Russell had 12.

Lady Rams earn convincing win

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 75-47 win over visiting Scotland in nonconference play Thursday.

Purnell Swett (11-1) took a 20-5 over Scotland (6-5) after the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 56-35 at the end of the third quarter.

The Rams play Friday at South View.