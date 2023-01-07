LUMBERTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team demolished Gray’s Creek 73-41 in a United-8 Conference matchup Friday at Lumberton High School.

Jaiden Shephard and Ayhem Allan each led Lumberton (11-1, 4-0 United-8) with 14 points and Tre Lewis scored 13 points. Top performers for Gray’s Creek (2-9, 1-3 United-8) included Deante Wike with 11 points, Travis Harrison with nine points and Eden Hilton-Epps with eight points.

Gray’s Creek opened the game up strong with Wike scoring the first basket. That didn’t discourage the Pirates; it made them more aggressive. Grays Creek led over the first 7 1/2 minutes, but Pirates guard Jacob Hammonds busted out a pretty corner 3-pointer which tied the game 15-15 at the end of the first quarter.

Lumberton’s J.B. Brockington busted it open in the second quarter with a sweet fade away jumper quickly, putting the Pirates back in the lead and giving them the momentum that they needed. Pirates went on a 15-5 run with two minutes left in the quarter and took a 33-22 lead at halftime.

Hammond quickly opened the third quarter with one of his famous corner pocket 3-pointers; with Gray’s Creek lacking on defense the Pirates immediately took control of the floor, shooting at 75% in the third quarter. The Pirates ended the third with a 14-point lead.

Lewis opened up the fourth quarter with a layup to put the Pirates back in control of the floor once again. Gray’s Creek tried its best to play defensive, but the Pirates were unstoppable, running to a 25-point lead in the fourth quarter.

The Pirates put the pedal to the medal, listening to head coach Bryant Edwards by passing the ball and looking for their teammates, and Lumberton had the game in the palm of its hand, winning by the final 32-point margin.

Lady Pirates defeat Lady Bears for first conference win

Lumberton Lady Pirates dominated the Grays Creek Lady Bears in a United-8 Conference game Friday, winning 60- 28.

Carly Hammonds led Lumberton (3-8, 1-3 United-8) with 20 points, La’Kayia Hunt had 10 points and Charley Whitley and Gabby Locklear each scored six points. The top scorers for Gray’s Creek (2-9, 1-3 United-8) included Danejah Purdie with 13 points and Nyah Worley with eight points.

The Lady Pirates got off to a slow start in the first quarter, trailing by three points at 15-12 ,but it didn’t take long for the Lady Pirates to pick up speed. After Lumberton opened the second-quarter scoring with a Hunt basket, the Pirates went up from there.

Lumberton went on a 10-0 run in just three minutes to take the lead 25-19 with two minutes left in the first half. The run came as the Pirates’ defensive pressure forced the Bears into several turnovers, leading to some Lady Pirates baskets, while at the same time the Pirates were successful at making shots from the floor. Lumberton finished the half on a 13-4 run to take a 30-19 halftime lead.

Lumberton dismissed any momentum Gray’s Creek had taken into the locker room when the third quarter began, starting the second half on a 6-2 run with two baskets each by Hunt and Hammonds. The lead hovered around 15 points for the rest of the quarter and the Pirates took a 42-25 lead to the fourth.

The Pirates kept a steady run in the fourth, ending the game with a 32-point margin of victory.