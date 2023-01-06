HOPE MILLS — Purnell Swett guard Connor Harris hit two free throws with 6.9 seconds remaining to lead the Rams boys basketball team to a 50-49 road win over South View in United-8 Conference play Friday.

Purnell Swett (5-8, 3-1 United-8) led South View (2-12, 1-3 United-8) 18-7 after the first quarter, 22-16 at halftime and 38-31 at the end of the third. The Rams’ largest lead was 12 in the third quarter before the Tigers came roaring back; this was similar, in reverse, to the Rams’ 62-56 loss Thursday against Scotland, in which Purnell Swett made a big comeback to tie the game before falling in the final minute.

Adarius Grissett led Purnell Swett with 13 points, Harris scored 10 and Riley Brooks and Collin Sampson each scored eight.

Raylan Mesa scored 10 points to lead South View, Antrell Gilmore had nine and DeMarcus Spearman netted eight.

Lady Rams top Tigers

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team earned a 67-50 win over South View Friday in a matchup of two teams previously unbeaten in United-8 Conference play.

Kylie Chavis scored 28 points with 19 rebounds, five assists and seven steals for Purnell Swett (12-1, 4-0 United-8). Natalie Evington and Nyla Mitchell both scored 15 points, with Mitchell grabbing six rebounds.

South View is 8-6 overall and 3-1 in the United-8.

The Rams play Tuesday at Seventy-First.

Red Devils hold on to beat Midway

After building a big first-half lead, the Red Springs boys basketball team survived a late comeback bid by visiting Midway to earn a 55-51 win in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday.

Red Springs (10-3, 2-0 Southeastern) took a 22-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, hitting four 3-pointers in the period, and held a 34-14 halftime advantage. Midway (8-4, 1-2 Southeastern) trimmed the lead to 40-26 at the end of the third, then to single digits early in the fourth. The Raiders got within five with about a minute to go before ultimately falling short in their comeback bid.

Kaedon Porter led Red Springs with 19 points, including three 3-pointers, and had four rebounds; Makhi Arthur scored 13 points with seven rebounds and Jamey Tedder had seven points and nine rebounds.

Tripp Westbrook scored 14 points to lead Midway, Casey Culbreth had 10 points and 19 rebounds and Jamir McRae scored nine points.

Lady Red Devils fall late

After not holding a lead until the final minute of the game, the Midway girls basketball team came from behind to earn a 31-28 win over Red Springs Friday.

Red Springs (6-7, 0-2 Southeastern) led 10-6 after the first quarter, 17-12 at halftime and 26-16 at the end of the third. The Red Devils led by as many as 14 in the third after opening the half with a 9-0 run.

Midway (7-5, 1-2 Southeastern) charged back and took its first lead at 29-28 with 1:09 remaining. Red Springs was 0-for-4 at the free-throw line in the final 25 seconds.

Sydney Bell scored 13 points with six rebounds for the Red Devils and Monica Washington had nine points with 22 rebounds.

Midway’s McKenzie Williams scored 11 points with 11 rebounds and Mallory Baggett had nine points and five rebounds.

Red Springs plays at Clinton on Tuesday.