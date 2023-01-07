Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and Warren Bowen won this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a round of 67, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Mike Sellers and James Humphrey. Wayne Beasley and Bucky Beasley won the first flight with a 72, one stroke ahead of runners-up Ricky Rogers and Tim Moore.

Closest to the flag winners were Durant Cooper, Mike Sellers and Carlis Bryant.

In the Dec. 29 Senior Shootout, Lonail Locklear and Larry Lynn Locklear won with a round of 63. Greg Dial and Ben Harris won a scorecard playoff for second place after shooting 66. Pandora Carter and Al Wall won the first flight with a 73, one stroke ahead of Jimmy Dyson and Larry Piland.

Closest to the flag winners were Tiger Will, Joe Bostick and Lonail Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Jim Blackman, Joe Marks, Scott Benton and Jeff Wishart were the winners in the New Year’s Day Collard Classic Tournament with a two-stroke victory over Matt Lassiter, Eddie Williams, Brook Gehrke and David Lowery, Jr. The winners of the second flight were Tony Mackey, Dylan Thompson, Roy Thompson and Luke Combs. Colby Allen, Travis Brown, John Smith and Marco Little were the third-flight winners.

Lonail Locklear and Bob Antone were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-shot victory over Warren Bowen and Roy Williamson. The second flight was won by James Howard Locklear and Jimmy Dyson with Wilkie Lowry and Ancil Dial coming in second. Jimmy Waddell, playing as a single, was the third-flight winner with Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich taking second place. Warren Bowen, Jerry Jolly and Richard Lowery, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted in recent weeks include: Clay Hufstetler with a 70, Cal Hunt 70, Tim Moore 70, Butch Lennon 71, James Thompson 71, Joe Marks 72, Bob Antone 72, Mitch Grier 73, Mark Madden 74, Robert Lawson 74, James Cox 74, Bert Thomas 75, Michael Connor 75, Kirk Hamilton 76, James Barron 76, Donald Barnes 76, Robert Clyborn 77 and Barry Leonard 78.

