ST. PAULS — St. Pauls senior point guard Jakieya Thompson has been selected as a nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Games, the organization announced Thursday.

Thompson is one of 722 girls and boys basketball players nominated, and one of just 13 girls players from North Carolina.

“It’s very exciting (for her) to get that recognition,” said Jaymar Thompson, St. Pauls girls basketball coach and Jakieya’s father. “Knowing how much work she’s put in, it’s big in our household. It’s well-deserved.”

Thompson is the fourth McDonald’s All-American nominee from the St. Pauls girls program within the last three seasons. T.J. Eichelberger was nominated in 2021 and both Taliya and Tamyra Council were nominated last year.

“That means a lot for the program,” Jaymar Thompson said. “That’s big for us as well, knowing the work we’re putting in and trying to get kids where they get recognition. Coming from this small town, this small area, you want to try to get them out there. A lot of people, they kind of don’t respect this area when it comes to girls basketball, but we’ve been having a lot, throughout the county, going on these last couple years. The respect is well-deserved. It’s big, it’s real big. It also shows what we’re trying to do in this program.”

A North Carolina A&T signee, Jakieya Thompson is averaging 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 6.7 steals per game this season. The Bulldogs are 8-3 overall and 3-0 in the Southeastern Athletic Conference entering Friday’s game at Clinton.

Miya Giles-Jones from Terry Sanford in Fayetteville was also among the nominees.

From the list of nominees, 24 boys and 24 girls will be selected to play in the McDonalds All-American Games; those selections will be announced on Jan. 24. The girls and boys games will both be played on March 28 and will be nationally televised by ESPN.

