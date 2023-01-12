Red Springs AD replaces Hunt after 30-year coaching career

LUMBERTON — Glenn Patterson Sr. has held every role imaginable within Robeson County athletics, as an athlete, a JV coach, a varsity coach, assistant athletic director and, for the last year and a half, athletic director at Red Springs High School.

He’ll now oversee every person doing all of those roles in Robeson County over the coming years.

The Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education Tuesday approved Patterson as the district’s next athletic director. He will replace Jerome Hunt, who previously announced his impending retirement.

“I’m excited, and honored as well, to serve as the next district AD,” Patterson said. “I know I’ve got some big shoes to fill; Jerome did an excellent job as district A.D., along with Ronnie Chavis, Jason Suggs, as well as Jeff Fipps. All of those guys I’ve worked under, and all of those guys did an excellent job at moving Robeson County athletics forward. That’s my vision is to continue to make Robeson County athletics one of the tops in the state, and moving forward and hoping we can expand some sports, and the middle-school level.”

Patterson, 55, has worked in athletics at Red Springs for the last 30 years after graduating from the school in 1985. He spent 25 of those years as head boys basketball coach, stepping down from that role when he became the school’s athletic director in June 2021. In addition to basketball, Patterson has also coached track, cross country, golf, football and softball during his three-decade coaching career.

“Mr. Patterson is a longtime coach at Red Springs High School who has regularly interacted and built relationships with coaches across the county,” Robeson County Superintendent Freddie Williamson said. “He understands the unique challenges coaches and athletic directors face. His expertise and decades of experience will help him as he navigates the new role.”

Patterson was one of four individuals who interviewed for the position, which also includes supervision of PSRC’s drivers education programs.

He will begin the role on Feb. 1, ahead of Hunt’s retirement on Feb. 28, allowing the outgoing and incoming county athletic directors to work side-by-side for four weeks.

“There’s a lot of things as a district athletic director, and even a high school athletic director, that you do that people don’t even know about, a lot of behind-the-scenes things that go on that you have to take care of,” said Hunt, who was part of the interview committee during the search process. “So that’ll be to Glenn’s advantage to be able to come in for a month. This is a pretty tough job; it’s not just athletics, you’re the supervisor for driver’s education, and as we say down here, ‘other duties assigned.’”

Patterson has built strong relationships over the last 30 years, not just at Red Springs but at the county’s other schools as well — something that will be an advantage as he transitions into his new role.

“I actually talked to (a coach) yesterday that said ‘I came into the system and you trained me in my job, and now I’m going to be working under you as a coach, and I’m loving this,’” Patterson said. “When you hear those comments, over my 30 years I think I’ve done something right, and I treat people right, first and foremost. I’m a people person and you have to have those characteristics in this position. I’m a very people person, I’m a good listener, I’m open-minded; I think all those characteristics, you need when you’re in leadership such as this.”

“That’s going to be to Glenn’s advantage, that he’s been in the county his entire career and he already knows the coaches, knows the ADs, knows the principals,” Hunt said. “Glenn’s a people person and Glenn will be doing what’s best for the Public Schools of Robeson County.”

Patterson says his goals for Robeson County athletics are to “continue to move it forward.” One focal point will be further expansion of middle school sports, continuing a focus during Hunt’s tenure; Patterson hopes to introduce golf at the middle school level in the future, and looks to continue growing a middle-school wrestling program which began this winter.

“Patterson is a goal-oriented and determined leader who will rise to the challenges he will face as PSRC’s athletic director,” Williamson said. “We are confident that both his experience and character will help him as he transitions and steps into the new role.”

More broadly, at the high school level Patterson hopes that Robeson County’s five high schools can collectively continue a successful run seen in recent years.

“I have a passion for sports, and especially for Robeson County sports,” Patterson said. “I was a player in high school, I’ve been in Robeson County sports throughout my life, and I know in the various sports we compete on the state level with other teams, with the resources that we have. I want to make sure our kids continue to have everything they need to compete on that level.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.