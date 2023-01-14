Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Roy Williamson and John Haskins won the championship flight at this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a around of 61, three strokes ahead of runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear. Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear won the second flight with a 73, one stroke ahead of James Humphrey and Mike Sellers, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Closest to the flag winners were Pandora Carter, John Haskins and Larry Piland.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over Knocky Thorndyke and Cliff Nance. The second flight was won by Rick Baxley and Clifton Rich followed by Carlis Bryant and Durant Cooper. Jerry Jolly and Knocky Thorndyke were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Bert Thomas with a 68, Mitch Grier 72, James Cox 72, Bob Antone 72, Cliff Nance 73, Richie Chmura 74, Kirk Hamilton 74, James Thompson 75, Randy Williamson 75, Al Almond 75, Vince Powers 75, Tommy Davis 76, Michael Connor 76, Billy Allen 76, Butch Lennon 77, Chris Barfield 78, Richard Coleman 78, James Barron 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]