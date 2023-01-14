PEMBROKE — Every coach wants to see his team play a complete game.

Saturday against North Greenville, UNC Pembroke women’s basketball coach John Haskins got one from his Lady Braves.

UNCP was dominant from the outset in every facet of the game, earning an 84-37 win over the visiting Crusaders.

“I thought we did a great job defensively, a lot of intensity, did a good job rebounding, and then we were unbelievable offensively,” Haskins said. “The ball seemed to go in the hoop; Kalaya (Hall), Courtney (Smith), yeah, it was just a good night offensively. Overall, I thought, a great team effort and I’m excited about the momentum we continue to have.”

UNCP (11-6, 8-1 Conference Carolinas) was dominant in practically every statistical category; the Braves outscored North Greenville (4-10, 4-4 CC) by margins of 38-10 in the paint, 22-3 on fast breaks and 39-4 off turnovers, of which the Crusaders committed 21 and the Braves committed five.

North Greenville led 6-3 in the early moments of the game before UNCP finished the first quarter with a 25-7 run. Courtney Smith had 13 points during the run and Kelci Adams had six, with Smith hitting three 3s in the span and Adams hitting two; UNCP was 5-for-5 from distance in the span.

UNCP held a 17-7 second-quarter advantage to take a 45-20 halftime lead, with Zaria Clark and Lillian Flantos each scoring four points in the period.

“We told them at halftime, we wanted to play like it was a 0-0 game and stretch this lead out, and a lot of that was Kalaya (Hall) hitting shots and Aniah (McManus’) defense,” Haskins said.

The Braves heated up from the floor again in the third, shooting 11-for-19 (57.9%) in the quarter and outscoring the Crusaders 26-9 to take a 71-29 lead to the fourth.

Hall scored 17 points in the third quarter, en route to a season-high 29-point performance with six rebounds.

“It was just a team effort tonight,” Hall said. “We talked about being in the zone, it was just awesome. We had our teammates, and they were pushing for me and I was pushing for them, so it was an overall team effort tonight. We came out and handled business like we’re supposed to.”

UNCP extended its lead to as many as 49 points in the fourth quarter. Hall scored five points and Malea Garrison had four in the period for UNCP.

Smith scored 13 points, all in the first quarter, with three assists for the Braves. Adams had 10 points, Clark had nine points with seven assists and Aniah McManus had five rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Jayda Glass scored 12 points and Maliyah Lockett had eight points with five rebounds for the Crusaders.

Saturday’s game was the first in a stretch of three games in five days, and four games in eight, for the Lady Braves, who play an MLK Day matinee Monday at Erskine.

