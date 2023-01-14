Richmond’s J.V. Drake (3) gets a rebound in front of St. Pauls’ Jordan Cook, background, during Saturday’s MLK Classic game at Red Springs.

Red Springs’ Kaedon Porter (2) runs around the pick set by teammate Jaylen Sturdivant (30) on Lumberton’s Jacob Hammonds (12) during Saturday’s MLK Classic game at Red Springs.

Red Springs’ Makhi Arthur, center, looks to pass as Lumberton’s Tre Lewis (3) defends during Saturday’s MLK Classic game at Red Springs.

Lumberton’s Jacob Hammonds (12) takes a 3-point shot over the outstretched hand of Red Springs’ Carnelius Manning (1) during Saturday’s MLK Classic game at Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The Lumberton boys basketball team didn’t play its best game against Red Springs at Saturday’s MLK Classic, a five-game event hosted by the Red Devils. This was evident by the fact they were tied in the final minute with a team they’d previously beaten by 30.

But the Pirates did make the plays they needed to down the stretch. Those key baskets, and defensive stops, resulted in a 56-52 win.

“That’s when it matters the most, clutch time,” said Jacob Hammonds, who hit the go-ahead layup for the Pirates with 38 seconds remaining. “It was tied, they took the lead at one point. It was a bad game (for us), we just wanted to get out of here with a win and practice Monday and get it back together.”

A game that featured 14 lead changes hinged on seemingly every play late. Hammonds’ layup, which gave Lumberton (13-2) a 54-52 lead, came in transition after a Red Devils turnover.

“It was just little mental lapses,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We’ve got to find a way to make sure we take care of the ball in the clutch, under a minute, under two minutes, when the game is tied. We’ve got to value every possession.”

A driving layup attempt with 10 seconds left by Red Springs (11-5), which would have tied the game, was unsuccessful. Jaiden Shephard then hit two free throws for the Pirates to all but seal the win with 6 seconds left.

Hammonds’ late layup marked the third time he scored in the fourth quarter; all three gave Lumberton the lead.

“He’s been struggling lately confidence wise; for him to have that type of impact late in the game, that’s big for him,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “It’s big for our team, to kind of piggy back off him a little bit.”

Hammonds’ first go-ahead score came after Kaedon Porter had put Red Springs ahead with two free throws; Hammonds’ basket-and-1 made it a 45-44 game with 4:54 to go.

Four straight free throws by Makhi Arthur gave Red Springs back the lead, at 48-47, but Hammonds hit a 3 with 2:56 left to make it 50-48. Arthur tied the score with a layup; seconds later, Tre Lewis hit a layup for Lumberton to go up 52-50. A Jamey Tedder layup with 1:36 remaining pulled the Red Devils even at 52-52, with Hammonds’ last go-ahead shot being the next score.

The fourth quarter mirrored how the game began; the teams alternated scores for the entire period, with eight lead changes over the eight minutes, before taking a 9-9 tie to the second quarter.

A 9-0 run gave the Pirates a 17-9 lead with 3:08 left in the half, with Red Springs in the midst of a nearly eight-minute scoreless stretch. A key 3 in the span belonged to Lumberton’s Cobe Oxendine, who is playing his senior season on a torn ACL; he also hit a go-ahead 3 early in the fourth and finished with nine points.

“Cobe’s situation, I hate it for him, I hurt for that kid,” Edwards said. “He wants it so bad, he just can’t move it like normal, and he’s fighting through it. We keep telling him to go handle it, but he just wants to play with his guys.”

Red Springs held a 12-7 advantage over the final 2:41, with 3s from Porter, Jaylen Sturdivant and Tedder, and closed the gap to 24-21 at halftime.

Red Devils 3s by Carnelius Manning and Tedder both tied the game in the third quarter, then Tedder hit a layup for a 35-33 lead with 2:04 on the clock. Lumberton senior Ayhem Allen then hit two 3s over the next minute to give Lumberton a 39-35 lead, and the Pirates led 39-37 at the end of the stanza.

“Ayhem has been waiting his time,” Edwards said. “He didn’t get many minutes at all last year, and for him to step up and have the production he’s had this year speaks volumes for him.”

Lewis led Lumberton with 14 points, Hammonds finished with 13 and Shephard scored nine.

Porter scored 14, Tedder had 12, Manning netted 10, Arthur added nine and Sturdivant had seven for Red Springs.

Both teams entered the game just a day removed from their first conference defeats; Lumberton to Seventy-First and Red Springs to West Bladen. Red Springs lost 74-44 to the Pirates in the Robeson County Shootout championship game on Dec. 17.

“That’s one of the top teams in the state, at the highest level which is 4A,” Patterson said. “You guys played them to a four-point ballgame, especially after the loss we took to them in the Shootout, and we answered after the loss we took last night. I said, that was some mental toughness, to come in here and bounce back and play that caliber of team to a tight game.”

Red Springs hosts a key Southeastern Athletic Conference matchup against East Bladen on Tuesday, while Lumberton hosts rival Purnell Swett.

Shooting lifts Richmond past St. Pauls

The hot 3-point shooting by the Richmond boys basketball team helped the Raiders build a first-half lead against St. Pauls Saturday in the MLK Classic, one which the Raiders held throughout the second half in a 69-55 win.

“(Shooting) the first half really hurt us. I don’t know if it was we played last night, if that had something to do with it, not to make excuses — but they made open shots, we were slow in rotating,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said.

Richmond (13-2) made 11 triples in the game, with eight in the first half including four by Paul McNeil. As a result, the Raiders took a 20-13 lead after the first quarter and led 38-25 at the break.

The Raiders essentially maintained the margin of their lead over the second half, leading 53-39 at the end of the third quarter.

“(I learned tonight) what I always knew, and what hopefully they knew, that we can compete with some of the best teams in the state,” Thompson said. “It’s just a tale of two halves; the first half we came out lackadaisical, the second half we came out a little more focused. … That’s been our M.O. all year, so hopefully we can build on this.”

McNeil finished with 27 points for Richmond, Jullien Cole had 16 and Jayden Hamilton and Zion Baldwin each added eight.

Marcus Galbreath scored 16 points to lead St. Pauls (7-8), Elijah Blanding had 15 and Tyson Thompson netted 10.

St. Pauls hosts West Bladen Tuesday.

Fairmont girls defeat Red Devils

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 37-25 win over Red Springs in the opener of Saturday’s MLK Classic.

Fairmont (14-3) took an 8-2 lead after the first quarter and 17-5 at halftime and 30-12 at the end of the third quarter.

Taniya Simms led Fairmont with 10 points, Miah Smith had seven and Amyrikal Vaught had six.

Nakira Hunt scored 11 points and Monica Washington had seven to lead Red Springs (8-8).

Fairmont beat Red Springs 64-37 in the Robeson County Shootout third-place game on Dec. 17. The teams meet again Friday, which is the next game for Fairmont; Red Springs hosts East Bladen Tuesday.

Lady Bulldogs dominate Cavaliers

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated Southern Lee 67-40 in Saturday’s MLK Classic.

Jakieya Thompson threatened a quadruple-double for St. Pauls (9-3), with 26 points — including 10 in the first quarter — nine rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

Jashontae Harris scored 19 points with seven assists and five steals for the Bulldogs, Tyasia Baldwin had eight points and eight rebounds, Zakoreya Davis had six points and eight rebounds, Aniyah Easterling had six points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals and Julianna Bell grabbed seven rebounds.

St. Pauls faces West Bladen at home on Tuesday.

Golden Tornadoes boys top Southern Lee

The Fairmont boys basketball team earned a 45-40 win over Southern Lee in Saturday’s MLK Classic.

Southern Lee (8-9) held a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and a 24-15 advantage at intermission; Fairmont (5-11) pulled to a 34-30 deficit by the end of the third, then outscored the Cavaliers 15-6 in the fourth.

Xavier Johnson scored 13 points to lead the Golden Tornadoes and Naishon Davis and Damajah McRae each scored six.

Fairmont hosts Red Springs on Friday.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.