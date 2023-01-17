SOUTHERN PINES — Former Lumberton High School standout KeKe Lawrence was a two-time NJCAA All-American and helped lead her team to two Region 10 titles, and a trip to the national tournament as a member of the Sandhills Community College volleyball team.

Moments before signing a national letter of intent to continue her volleyball and academic careers at Elizabeth City State on Monday at The Hangar, Lady Flyers Coach Alicia Riggan was asked what she’ll remember most about the 5-foot-11 middle hitter.

“I’ll remember that big smile that she always has from the time she was a recruit, her work ethic, her confidence and the determination to be the best person on the court,” the coach said. “It is going to be hard to replace her.”

Parents Bruce and Vicki Lawrence, Lady Flyers teammates and coaches, members of the basketball team, athletic department staff and faculty, looked on as she made official her commitment to join the NCAA Division II program led by Coach Derrick Brooks. The Vikings compiled a record of 16-1 last season as a member of the CIAA conference with an overall mark of 26-9.

“When I did my tour I loved the campus, but the main thing was making a connection with the team and getting the feel that this is something I want to be a part of,” Lawrence said. “I loved how the coach handled the recruiting every step of the way and the tour made it feel like home.”

A product of Lumberton High School, Lawrence was among the leaders in NJCAA Division III in blocks solo and total blocks in both seasons while the Lady Flyers were in the process of winning consecutive Region 10 regular season and tournament titles. She earned All-Region 10 academic honors as a freshmen and is on track to achieve that distinction as a sophomore.

In the final regular season Region 10 match last October, that included a 37-35 fourth set, she recorded 18 kills, nine solo blocks, four digs and three service aces. Teammate L’Asia Jackson, who has signed with Elizabeth City State rival Shaw University, recorded 41 digs and will be on the other side of the net when those teams meet next fall.

Lawrence attributes much of her success to the energy and athleticism she brings to the court. And she talked about her mindset during matches.

“It was just being able to come on the court, make an impact and being able to tell my teammates that it’s time, let’s get on a roll and do what we need to do to get what we want,” she said.

Lawrence’s parents have driven many miles already to support their daughter. A coastal city in the northeastern part of the state, Elizabeth City is about 230 miles from their home.

“There was plenty of driving, but we love her and appreciate all of the work she has put in,” Bruce Lawrence said, following the signing. “The drive is going to be a little bit longer, but we’re going to make it. We’re proud of her.”

“My support system is my biggest thing,” KeKe Lawrence said. “I knew this decision would mean long trips for them, but I told them that it doesn’t have to be every game.”

Sophomore JaLasia Ray has one more opportunity to be a teammate of Lawrence as members of the Lady Flyers beach volleyball team this spring,

“She’s a character,” Ray said. “Whether she’s having a good day or an off day, her energy is very big and her presence is large. I’m going to miss that.

“She carried a lot of weight for the team. We wouldn’t have been as good a team without her.”