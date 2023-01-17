FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett wrestling team lost Monday’s boys wrestling match at Seventy-First by a 72-11 score.

Purnell Swett earned victories from Devon Connor, who by by technical fall at the 126-pound classification over Rylee Molten, and David Oxendine, who pinned Jamar McLoud at 160.

Seventy-First claimed the rest of the matches, including nine by forfeit. Daniel Edmonds pinned Brandyn Lewis at 152, Marquaa Wolokolie pinned Delanteae Smith at 170 and Ziare Early pinned Jahzir McLean at 285.

The Rams will host the Robeson County Championship tri-match against Lumberton and St. Pauls on Wednesday.

In the girls match, Purnell Swett and Seventy-First tied 18-18. The match consisted of five forfeits, three won by Purnell Swett and two won by Seventy-First, and six double forfeits. Seventy-First’s Nivana Smyth defeated Purnell Swett’s Zeva Vlahos by fall in the 100-pound classification.