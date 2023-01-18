RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs girls basketball team earned an upset win over Southeastern Athletic Conference perennial power East Bladen Tuesday as the Red Devils beat the Eagles 44-40 at Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium.

East Bladen (11-4, 3-2 Southeastern) led 34-28 with 6:23 left in the game before an 11-0 run by Red Springs (9-8, 3-2 Southeastern) gave the Red Devils a 39-34 lead with 3:30 to go. A Sydney Bell 3 tied the game before a Nakira Hunt layup and a 3-point play by Monica Washington established Red Springs’ five-point lead.

Red Springs led 43-37 in the closing seconds before a 3-pointer by East Bladen’s Karli Priest to pull within three; Washington hit one of two free throws to go up 44-40 and seal the outcome.

East Bladen led 11-7 after the first quarter, 23-18 at halftime and 32-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Washington had 18 points and 20 rebounds for Red Springs, Hunt scored eight points and Bell had six points with 10 rebounds.

Zoe Smith scored 10 points for East Bladen and NeNe Ward scored nine points. Maegan Burney had eight points with nine rebounds and Laila Smith scored eight points with eight rebounds.

East Bladen had won the previous eight meetings.

East Bladen boys defeat Red Springs

The East Bladen boys basketball team won Tuesday’s key Southeastern Athletic Conference contest at Red Springs, 64-50.

Red Springs (11-6, 3-2 Southeastern) led 20-15 after the first quarter before East Bladen (13-2, 5-0 Southeastern) outscored the Red Devils 15-4 in the second quarter to take a 30-24 halftime lead. The Eagles led 45-33 at the end of the third quarter.

Red Springs cut the lead to 56-48 in the fourth but got no closer.

Jaylen Sturdivant scored 29 points with 11 rebounds for Red Springs and Makhi Arthur and Jamey Tedder each scored six points.

Zamar Lewis led East Bladen with 19 points and 20 rebounds. Jacob Nixon scored 15 points and Malcolm Bolden had seven.

Red Springs could have moved into a share of first place in the conference with East Bladen and St. Pauls with a win; instead, the Eagles remain perfect in the league and Red Springs falls to third place two games behind.

Red Springs plays Friday at Fairmont.

Lady Bulldogs crush Knights behind Thompson’s triple-double

The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated West Bladen 75-20 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Tuesday.

Jakieya Thompson scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and 10 steals, also dishing six assists, posting a triple-double for St. Pauls (11-3, 5-0 Southeastern).

Jashontae Harris had 25 points, eight assists and three steals for the Bulldogs, Aniyah Easterling scored six points with five rebounds, five assists and five steals, and Julianna Bell had six points with eight rebounds.

St. Pauls plays Friday at East Bladen.

St. Pauls tops West Bladen boys

The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a 66-50 conference home win Tuesday against West Bladen.

St. Pauls (8-9, 4-1 Southeastern) led 21-7 after the first quarter, 32-21 at halftime and 45-33 at the end of the third.

Tyson Thompson scored 17 points to lead St. Pauls, Lukus Osborne scored 16, Elijah Blanding had 11 and Marcus Galbreath netted 10.

Chase Williams led West Bladen (11-6, 2-3 Southeastern) with 17 points.

St. Pauls travels to East Bladen Friday and will be playing for first place in the Southeastern.