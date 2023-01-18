LUMBERTON — For much of the fourth quarter in Tuesday night’s boys basketball game, Purnell Swett trailed Lumberton by two or three points, with several opportunities to tie the game.

But on a night that Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said his team played a “sluggish” game, the Pirates defense got the necessary stops to prevent the Rams from leveling the score each time, earning Lumberton a 50-47 win over its rivals.

“We did get a few stops late,” Edwards said. “We gave up way too many offensive rebounds late that they did convert on. The ball ended up bouncing their way a lot of times late. Props to them, they were getting to the 50/50 balls and they were out-hustling us to the ball. … But another battle, another win.”

Lumberton (14-2, 6-1 United-8 Conference) never led by more than five points in the fourth quarter, and Purnell Swett (6-10, 4-3 United-8) closed to within one possession five different times.

Patrick McBride gave Lumberton a 48-43 lead with a basket with 3:10 left, the Pirates’ last field goal of the game. Connor Harris hit a jumper with 2:05 left for Purnell Swett to make it 48-45, then a Riley Brooks bucket with 1:31 remaining pulled the Rams to 48-47, within a point for the first time in the fourth.

Lumberton tried a stall offense, but turned the ball over; Purnell Swett held until Connor Harris drove towards the basket and was fouled with 18 seconds left, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. After the Rams fouled to extend the game, McBride stepped up to hit two free throws with 11 seconds remaining for a 50-47 lead.

“It was nerve-racking,” McBride said. “Game on the line, there’s no other feeling like it. The game is literally in your hands, but I’m glad I was able to knock those two free throws down.”

The free throws were the most visible moment of a breakout night for McBride, who scored a career-high 10 points in the senior forward’s first career start after battling injuries through football and basketball season.

“He’s just been through a lot this year, so for him to have that moment, to have that opportunity, I thought that was phenomenal,” Edwards said. “Especially for him, being a senior, he wants it so bad.”

The Rams missed a potential game-tying 3 in the closing seconds, but the rebound bounced out of bounds off Lumberton, giving the Rams one more chance with 1.2 seconds on the clock. Another 3-point attempt was unsuccessful as time expired.

“One difference from the December game to now, we’re a totally different team,” Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson said. “Guys fought down the stretch; we didn’t get the buckets we needed. … (We) got two good looks there (at the end). But I’m proud of the guys, proud of the effort, proud of the fight, and I told them in the locker room I’m proud to be their coach.”

“The key defensively at the end was communication,” McBride said. “Our coach said switch everything, so when they tried to switch the ball screens, or just hand the ball off, we just switched it, stayed strong and made sure we don’t foul and try to get the rebound when they missed.”

Purnell Swett took an early 8-4 lead, with Collin Sampson scoring all eight points including two 3-pointers. Jacob Hammonds responded with a personal 8-0 run to give the Pirates a 12-8 lead, and Lumberton led 12-10 after the first quarter.

Lumberton opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run to take a 20-12 lead, and the teams more or less traded baskets for the rest of the half. The Pirates led 28-21 at intermission.

Multiple Pirates played Tuesday’s game through illness, Edwards said, and the team struggled to provide its own energy. This showed coming out of halftime — when the Pirates often build leads in close games — as Purnell Swett went on a 9-2 run to tie the game at 30-30 with a Jodi Freeman basket at the 5:18 mark of the third.

“Tonight we kind of started strong, then we slacked off on the offensive end, we really didn’t take care of the ball too much,” McBride said. “We were really in this game because we played defense and we forced turnovers, and we got rebounds.”

Tre Lewis gave the Pirates back the lead and a Damian Robinson 3 made it 35-30 with 2:18 left in the third. Baskets by Connor Harris and Zachary Harris late in the quarter pulled the Rams back within two, 37-35, going to the fourth.

Hammonds led Lumberton with 18 points; Lewis scored eight.

Connor Harris had 16 points and Collin Sampson scored 13 for Purnell Swett.

The game completes the first time through the conference schedule for both squads. Tuesday’s game was the second straight close win as a heavy favorite for the Pirates after Friday’s 75-54 loss at Seventy-First.

“We’ve got to adjust some things; adjust some things defensively, adjust some things with our lineup,” Edwards said. “But we kind of hit this slump every year since I’ve been here, we’ve kind of hit a lull after Christmas break. Hopefully sooner rather than later we can snap out of this and go back to doing what we do. Hopefully that starts Friday night against Cape Fear because they’re a good team and they’re getting healthy.”

Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek after posting a winning record in the league through the first half of the schedule.

“If we can get to 10 wins, there’s an outside chance we’ll get in (the playoffs),” Sampson said. “We’ve just got to keep playing well, if we play like we did tonight, as a team and my bench.”

Mitchell, Evington propel Purnell Swett girls

In the third game since Kylie Chavis suffered a knee injury, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team is adjusting to life without the star senior point guard and UNC Wilmington signee.

After struggling to a 27-point loss on Monday against Apex Friendship, the Rams had less trouble a day later against their rivals.

Nyla Mitchell got hot from the perimeter early and Natalie Evington posted a 30-point performance to lead the Rams build a lead en route to a 69-46 win over the Pirates.

“It’s all about just stepping up,” Purnell Swett coach Kalen Eddings said. “When you have good leadership — and that’s always been a bonus; yeah, they’re good players, but they’re good leaders — and Nyla and Natalie have kind of rallied everybody and it’s cool to see.”

After a slow first 3 1/2 minutes for the Rams, Lumberton led 6-2 before Jayda Dial began a Purnell Swett run with a 3-pointer. Nyla Mitchell promptly hit two more triples and two free throws, Niyah Locklear made a basket and, with 29 seconds left in the quarter, Mitchell hit another 3. The run had reached 16-3 and Purnell Swett held an 18-9 lead after the period.

“I knew we started off slow and I was missing a couple of layups at the back,” Mitchell said. “I knew we needed some room to breath. Just being able to feel my shot lately, and just taking the shots to help them fall, and my girls saying ‘it’s your time, you’ve got it,’ stuff like that, so being able to get some room to execute some plays.”

Lumberton got within five early in the second quarter, after two Gabby Locklear free throws and a baseline jumper by Carly Hammonds made it 18-13. The Rams then used another run, this one 14-2, to extend their lead again. Natalie Evington and Dial hit 3s and Evington hit four straight free throws in the span, and Purnell Swett led 32-15 at the end of the run and 32-17 at halftime.

“We came out playing well; we did some things really well,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “We ran some plays; our 2-2-1 (zone) looked good at times, our man (defense) looked good at times. We’ve just got to be able to string those together without the break in between, those little extra efforts that we have to give 100% of the time.”

Gabby Locklear hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter for Lumberton, but the Pirates never got closer than 11 points and Purnell Swett led 53-33 by the end of the period as Evington made three 3s of her own. Evington also went on a personal 10-0 run in the fourth to further extend the Rams’ lead.

“Sometimes it takes us a little while to get going, but once we get going we’re on it,” Evington said. “Once I started knocking down shots, I started feeling it, started feeling good.”

Evington scored 21 of her 30 points in the second half. Mitchell finished with 18 points for the Rams and Niyah Locklear had nine.

Gabby Locklear led Lumberton with 19 points, with 17 coming in the second half. La’Kayia Hunt scored nine points and Carly Hammonds had eight.

Chavis is out through at least this week and will be evaluated after that to see if she is able to return, Eddings said.

Both teams play at home on Friday, as Purnell Swett hosts Gray’s Creek and Lumberton hosts Cape Fear.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.