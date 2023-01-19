WILSON — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot a game-best 63.6 percent in the fourth quarter and limited Barton to just 9.1 percent shooting to help the Braves to a 69-47 victory on Wednesday evening at the Wilson Gymnasium.

Wednesday’s outcome pushed the Braves (12-6, 9-1 CC) win streak out to nine games, which is the best in program history streak since the 10 consecutive games won during the 1989-90 season. The setback for the Bulldogs (3-13, 3-6 CC) marked the fifth loss in the last six outings, and fall to 2-7 when playing on their home court.

Barton took an early 8-3 lead after a running layup from Nyah Wilkins just three minutes into the contest. Kalaya Hall’s layup sparked the UNC Pembroke offense on a 9-0 run to take a 12-8 lead capped off with a driving layup from Alcenia Purnell. The Braves held a 18-12 lead after 3-pointers from Kelci Adams and Hannah Russell to close out the quarter.

The Bulldogs started the second period on a 5-0 run to cut their deficit back to 18-17 after a layup from Lauren Walker just 40 seconds into the quarter. Alcenia Purnell’s trey polished a 9-0 run to push the UNCP lead out to 31-19 with just over five minutes to play in the half. The hosts outscored the Braves 10-7 over the final minutes, but UNCP held a 37-29 lead as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

Both teams struggled offensively in the third quarter, shooting just 25 percent each from the field. Lauren Walker broke the silence with a 3-pointer at the 6:34 mark to cut the Barton deficit to 37-32. A 10-2 Bulldog run knotted the score at 42 apiece with 3:16 left to play in the quarter. The Braves made good on 7-of-12 attempts from the charity stripe during the period to lead 50-42 heading into the final stanza.

The Braves used a 14-2 run to extend their lead out to 64-44 with 3:48 left to play in regulation. UNCP shot a game-high 63.6 percent from the field and limited Barton to just 9.1 percent shooting from the field. UNC Pembroke took its largest lead of the night, 69-47, off of a three from Kelci Adams with 45 ticks remaining to finalize the outcome.

Hannah Russell logged her eighth double-digit scoring performance this season with 19 points. Russell finished the night on 7-for-11 shooting, a trio of rebounds, and a pair of assists and blocks.

Zaria Clark registered her eighth career double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds. The sophomore also added three assists and a steal in 35 minutes of action.

Kelci Adams came off of the bench to record her third consecutive double-digit scoring outing with 11 points. The Fort Mill, S.C., native also pulled down seven boards.

Alcenia Purnell also came off of the bench to spark the offense. Purnell just missed a double-double with nine points and a game-high eight assists, which matched a career-best.

The victory for the Black & Gold marked the first victory against Barton in the last five meetings.

UNCP shot 43.9 percent from the field which marked the fifth straight performance of shooting at least 40 percent from the field.

Barton shot just 26.8 percent from the field. It was just the fourth time this season that Barton has been held to under 30 percent shooting.

UNC Pembroke held BC to just 9.1 percent shooting in the final quarter.

The Braves finished with a 48-31 advantage on the boards on Wednesday, their biggest rebounding win since coming out on the better end of a 52-29 disparity on the glass against Augusta on Feb. 13, 2019.

UNCP pushed its road win streak out to five games with Wednesday’s result, and now possess the program’s longest road winning skein since the 1988-89 squad reeled off five-straight victories away from Pembroke.

The Braves will make the short trip to Florence, S.C., on Saturday for the Battle of I-95 against Francis Marion (10-6, 8-2 CC). Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside the Smith University Center.