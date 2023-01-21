Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen won the championship flight at this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a around of 64, three strokes ahead of Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear, who won a scorecard playoff for second place.

Dennis Gustafson and Randy Besser won the second flight with a 74, one stroke ahead of Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis.

Closest to the flag winners were Craig Snyder, Al Almond and Knocky Thorndyke.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a two-stroke victory over Ray Lewis and Randy Locklear. The second flight was won by Joe Locklear, who was playing as a single, with Jerry Long and James Howard Locklear coming in second place. Jerry Long, Tommy Lowry, James Howard Locklear and Ricky Ward were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday with a 1o a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Scott Benton with a 67, Barry Leonard 70, Mitch Grier 71, Richie Chmura 72, Cal Hunt 73, Tim Moore 74, Michael Connor 74, James Thompson 74, Bert Thomas 75, Jimmy Green 76, Brook Gehrke 76, Kirk Hamilton 76, Butch Lennon 76, John Stanley 76, Lee Hunt 77, Bradley Hamilton 77, Clay Huftstettler 77, Bob Antone 77 and Mark Madden 78.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected]