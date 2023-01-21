ELIZABETHTOWN — Lukus Osborne hit a 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime to give the St. Pauls boys basketball team a 62-59 win over East Bladen Friday.

The win pulls St. Pauls (9-9, 5-1 Southeastern) even with East Bladen (13-3, 5-1 Southeastern) for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings. The Bulldogs currently own the head-to-head tiebreaker after Friday’s win, but the teams have a game remaining on Feb. 10 in St. Pauls.

The Bulldogs led 19-4 after the first quarter. The Eagles held a 12-6 second-quarter advantage to close the gap to 25-16 at halftime, then outscord the Bulldogs 17-10 in the third quarter; St. Pauls took a 35-33 lead to the fourth. The teams were tied at 48-48 after regulation and 54-54 after the first overtime.

Osborne scored 20 points to lead St. Pauls, Tyson Thompson had 17 points and Marcus Galbreath scored 13.

Malcolm Bolden led East Bladen with 20 points, Jacob Nixon scored 13 and Zamar Lewis added 11.

Friday’s games completed the first cycle through conference play in the Southeastern. St. Pauls begins the second half of the conference schedule Tuesday at Fairmont.

Thompson, Lady Bulldogs top Eagles

Behind the triple-double of Jakieya Thompson, the St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 78-61 win over East Bladen Friday.

Thompson scored 27 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists, while also recording six steals for St. Pauls (12-3, 6-0 Southeastern).

Jashontae Harris scored 30 points, including 24 in the first half, for the Bulldogs, with five steals; Aniyah Easterling had 11 points, four rebounds and four steals; Tyasia Baldwin grabbed 10 rebounds; Zakoreya Davis had six points with 14 rebounds; and Julianna Bell had six rebounds.

East Bladen is 11-5 overall and 3-3 in Southeastern play.

Brockington leads Pirates past Colts

The Lumberton boys basketball team solidified its second-place standing in the United-8 Conference with a 59-51 home win over Cape Fear Friday.

J.B. Brockington recorded a triple-double for Lumberton (15-2, 7-1 United-8) with 17 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Jacob Hammonds scored 13 points with three assists, Ayhem Allan had 11 points with five rebounds and Tre Lewis had eight points, 14 rebounds and three assists.

Cape Fear is 10-6 overall and 5-3 in league play.

In the girls game, Cape Fear defeated Lumberton 70-33.

The Pirates host Jack Britt on Tuesday.

Harris’ big night lifts Rams

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned a 64-60 win over Gray’s Creek in United-8 Conference play Friday behind a career-high performance from senior guard Connor Harris.

Harris scored 30 points with five steals and three assists for Purnell Swett (7-10, 5-3 Southeastern). Marcus Lowry scored 16 points and Adarius Grissett had seven for the Rams.

Eden Hilton-Epps led Gray’s Creek (3-13, 1-7 Southeastern) with 20 points, Deante Wike had 13 and Travis Harrison scored 12.

Gray’s Creek led 16-12 after the first quarter, but Purnell Swett took a 33-29 halftime lead and held a 50-42 advantage at the end of the third.

In the girls game, Purnell Swett won 58-37 to stay undefeated in United-8 Conference play.

Purnell Swett hosts Cape Fear on Tuesday.