Lumberton’s Wyntergale Oxendine, top, wrestles against Purnell Swett’s Kaley Hunt in the 235-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Tristan Rodriguez, background, wrestles against Purnell Swett’s David Oxendine in the 160-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

A referee declares Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford, left, as the winner of the 138-pound championship match against Gray’s Creek’s Dayra Maceda at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Matthew Foil, top, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Thomas Taylor in the 152-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Iesha McCollum, top, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Samantha Dedeaux in the 120-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Makya Kerns, right, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Riley Conway in the 113-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Teresa Canady, left, wrestles against Purnell Swett’s Zera Vlahos in the 114-pound championship match at the United-8 Conference Tournament Saturday in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The Lumberton wrestling program has been consistently strong as a team during the last few years, including the last two seasons since the formation of the United-8 Conference. Saturday, several Pirates proved themselves to be the best individually.

Four boys and three girls from Lumberton won individual conference titles, with one Purnell Swett girls wrestler also earning the crown, as the United-8 Conference Tournament was hosted by the Pirates.

Makya Kerns won a championship for the Lumberton boys in the 113-pound classification, along with Matthew Foil at 152, Tristan Rodriguez at 160 and Jackson Buck at 182. Teresa Canady won a girls title at 114, Iesha McCollum at 120 and Wyntergale Oxendine at 235 for the Pirates, while Purnell Swett’s Iyanna Crawford claimed the title at 138.

“It’s just another testament to our system, getting matches in. It shows here compared to our local competition,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “It’s a testament to what we’ve been doing. We beat everyone in the duals, went 7-0; this is just an individual reflection of that.”

The team standings, which included both the boys and girls tournaments, saw Jack Britt take first place ahead of the Pirates in second. Purnell Swett finished fifth.

Saturday’s tournament was the first conference tournament nearly all of the wrestlers got to participate in after the event was not held during the 2020-21 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, or last season, when the tournament was canceled due to inclement weather.

Before the finals, each wrestler was announced and ran out onto the mat individually, similar to the format at regionals and states.

“A lot of kids aren’t going to get that moment, so the idea was for the boys and the girls, to let them have that moment,” Bell said. “That’s how you grow the sport, you make it a good atmosphere, you make it entertaining, you make kids want to be here.”

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association will release dual team state tournament brackets Thursday before the first round is contested on Saturday. Individual regionals will be held Feb. 10-11 at Fuquay-Varina.

Boys tournament

The four boys titlists for Lumberton are the same four wrestlers who each claimed their 100th win during this season.

“100 wins is a reflection of training and taking advantage of opportunities, and that’s going to show when you’re winning in the finals. You don’t get to 100 wins without beating a lot of people,” Bell said. “Those are our four captains, so that makes sense. Those are the guys that have put a lot of time and effort into the program and to getting better, and that’s kind of a reflection of that.”

Kerns, a senior, won his title at 113 with a first-round pin of Jack Britt’s Riley Conway; he also pinned Seventy-First’s Jazten Hall in the semifinals.

“My finals match, I got a quick takedown,” Kerns said. “This person, I’d wrestled before, and he’s not bad, but I had faith in my abilities and on top, I turned him and I pinned him. It felt great to win.”

Foil defeated Jack Britt’s Thomas Taylor by a 6-1 decision in the final at 152; the junior pinned Seventy-First’s Daniel Edmonds in the semifinals.

“I’ve been working towards this. I have higher goals, though; I want to be a regional champion and a state champion. This is just the start,” Foil said. “I kept posting and he would try to take me down with a double leg, so I timed it and I would spin behind him before he could react. I kept doing that and the score started racking up, racking up, and he couldn’t do anything.”

Rodriguez defeated Purnell Swett’s David Oxendine by technical fall after obtaining a 19-4 lead in the final at 160. The senior reached the final with another technical fall win, over Gray’s Creek’s Jacob Rodriguez, in the semifinals after pinning Cape Fear’s Jason Nelson in the first round. Oxendine earned pins over Jack Britt’s Kendelle Daniels in the semifinals and South View’s Sean McConley in the first round to reach the finals.

Rodriguez, who earned his 100th career win the most recently of the four Pirates to do so, hit the mark Wednesday in another match against Oxendine.

“I just wrestled him Wednesday and I got my 100th win, so in my mind I had that match won,” Rodriguez said. “He did take me down a couple of times, so I said I’m not going to give up my legs. I didn’t, I stayed on top of him, stayed dominant most of the match, and just outscored him.”

Buck, a junior, pinned Purnell Swett’s Christian Steen quickly in the championship match at 182 after another pin against South View’s Bobby Soles in the semifinals. Steen pinned Gray’s Creek’s Mason Barriage in the semifinals.

“I went out there and scored a takedown, got a couple backs, let him up,” Buck said. “I knew I was going to beat the kid, so I wanted to get a good workout in and show the people what I could do.”

Three Lumberton wrestlers and one from Purnell Swett finished second in their class, earning All-Conference selections.

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall was pinned by Cape Fear’s Samuel Aponte in the final at 106 after advancing to the final due to an injury to his opponent.

At 170, Lumberton’s James Ellison lost by 10-4 decision to Jack Britt’s Brion Brunson in the final. Ellison pinned Cape Fear’s Landon Thames in his first-round match and advanced in the semifinals due to injury. Purnell Swett’s Chris Locklear was 1-2 in the tournament in the class, with a consolation-round win over Douglas Byrd’s Giezi Morales by pin.

Casey Hardin also finished second for the Pirates at 285; he was pinned by Gray’s Creek’s Elijah Wilson in the final. Hardin beat Cape Fear’s John McKenzie by 7-4 decision in the semifinals and pinned Purnell Swett’s Jahzir McLean in the first round; McLean won one consolation-round match, pinning Douglas Byrd’s Braudy Barcena Gil, before he was eliminated in the next round.

Purnell Swett’s Devon Connor reached the final at 126, where he lost a 15-9 decision to Gray’s Creek’s Zane Ray. Connor advanced by 11-3 decision over Douglas Byrd’s Justin Richardson in the first round and beat Jack Britt’s Quaiyem Smith by 9-3 decision in the semifinals. Also in the classification, Lumberton’s Brayden Hunt was 0-2 in the tournament.

In other classifications:

— At 120, Lumberton’s Damicquen Powell finished fourth behind champion Justin Travers of Jack Britt.

— At 195, Lumberton’s Ben Peterson defeated Purnell Swett’s Jamarian Miles by pin in the first round; Peterson finished 2-2 and in fourth place, while Miles was 1-2 in the classification won by South View’s Maynor Ramos.

— At 220, Lumberton’s Freddie McMillan advanced to the semifinals with a first-round pin of Douglas Byrd’s Kemuel Williams and lost his semifinal match by pin against eventual champion Landon Sargent of Cape Fear. McMillan reached the third-place match in the consolation bracket but was pinned and finished fourth.

— Douglas Byrd’s Cristian Rothrock won at 132, Jack Britt’s Caden Blackburn won at 138 and Douglas Byrd’s William Sullivan won at 145; Lumberton and Purnell Swett both did not have participants in these classifications.

The tournament came after Lumberton finished a 7-0 run through the United-8 regular season with a 60-15 dual meet win over Purnell Swett on Wednesday. That meet was part of the Robeson County Championship tri-match; the Pirates beat St. Pauls 78-0 and Purnell Swett defeated St. Pauls 60-6 during the meet.

“This is the third straight year (undefeated in the conference),” Bell said. “This is a testament to how important it is to have youth wrestling and middle school wrestling. A lot of our core guys on the team, they’ve all wrestled in youth, they wrestled when they were in middle school, and that’s how you have an advantage.”

Girls tournament

Nearly all of the classifications in the girls tournament consisted of a single championship match, with just two wrestlers in the class. There was, however, at least one match in 10 of the 12 classifications.

Canady won at 114 with a first-round pin of Purnell Swett’s Zeva Vlahos.

“We started off neutral of course, then she got a good collar tie on me, and then I popped it and did my shot, and then … I took her down a couple of times, cut her,” Canady said. “I didn’t really feel like I needed to pin her at that moment. Then I made a good slide by, and then just pinned her.”

McCollum pinned Jack Britt’s Samantha Dedeaux at 120.

“I’ve been taking a couple of losses this past couple weeks, so it feels great to be back at the top,” McCollum said. “I was really confident in myself. I was going to work, take her down, let her get back up, take her down again. I was going to try to take her, but I was giving up easy points so I just went straight for the pin, and I’ll see her at regionals and states hopefully.”

At 235, Oxendine received a bye to the finals while Purnell Swett’s Kaley Hunt beat Jack Britt’s Jayla Sidbury by pin in a semifinal match. Oxendine pinned Hunt in the final to win the title.

“When I went to the match, she was really heavy, with the collar size on my head,” Oxendine said. “I made some space in, with my collar size, and at one point in time I took a shot. It was an alright shot, but I was a little too far away, so I came up to my legs and I brought her down in kind of a throwing way, and then I got the pin.”

The three championships by the Lumberton girls team is the latest testament to how much girls wrestling has grown for the Pirates in recent years.

“The dedication has grown,” Canady said. “You see Iesha and Wyntergale, their dedication has grown so much, and me of course. I just love it.”

Purnell Swett’s lone conference title came from Crawford, who beat Gray’s Creek’s Dayra Maceda by pin at 138.

“It feels great. I just didn’t like that I had one match, I want more matches,” Crawford said. “The match was really good. It was done really quickly, too, like 25 seconds. I did good in it.”

“She’s placed at every single tournament we’ve been to, six or seven tournaments, she’s always in the top three,” Purnell Swett coach Rashaad Saunders said. “She’s a freshman; she really loves the sport, she’s growing, she’s asking questions every day, always in the room, so she’s doing a really good job and she’s got a bright future.”

In addition to Vlahos and Hunt, along with three boys who finished second, Sydney Bell and Lillymae Ellerbe also earned runner-up finishes for the Rams. Bell finished second at 145; she was pinned by Jack Britt’s Sumaiya Aamond. Ellerbe pinned Jack Britt’s Shane Jean-Louis in a semifinal match before losing to Gray’s Creek’s Katelyn Whitfield in the final.

“We did alright. That one win was really good — that one win out of eight finalists, so the ratio is kind of low as a win percentage, but the kids got there, so that’s good for them,” Saunders said. “That will boost their morale, since we’ve had a tough season.”

Lumberton’s Yasmine Clayburn also finished second in her class, at 126. Clayburn defeated Seventy-First’s Sara Swilling in a semifinal match before losing to Jack Britt’s Zoe Weimer in the final.

Other girls champions included Seventy-First’s Nivana Smythe at 100, Jack Britt’s Jessika Pardo at 107, Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich at 152, Seventy-First’s Karilynn Cuevas at 165 and Seventy-First’s Saliyah Brooks at 185.

