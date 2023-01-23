FAYETTEVILLE — The Lumberton High School cheerleading team earned the title of conference champions when the Pirates won the United-8 Conference crown at the conference tournament on Jan. 14 in Fayetteville.

Lumberton won the Game Day division championship ahead of runner-up Jack Britt in the competition held at Douglas Byrd.

“I think a lot of people don’t think cheerleading is a sport, but these girls put in two seasons,” Lumberton coach Jamie Britt said. “I actually have the team for two seasons. There’s not many people who are on the same exact team basically year round, so it’s nice for them to get a little bit of recognition for putting in that work.”

The Game Day division consists of many of the tasks that cheerleaders perform at basketball and football games, including a band chant, an offense or defense chant, a crowd involvement cheer and a fight song.

“After COVID I found it was easiest to do that because the skills and commitment are not there for high school sports like it used to be,” Britt said. “We basically have joined into the Game Day (division) and so that’s what we focus on, and it’s easier for us because that’s what we practice, that’s what we do every week.”

The event marked the first time in Britt’s nine years leading the Pirates that a conference tournament has been held.

Looking ahead, the 24-member Pirates team is trying to raise money to attend the UCA high school nationals in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s getting better as it goes, and that’s the important part,” Britt said. “As long as you’re able to keep giving these kids the opportunity to be in front of people, and to get the opportunity to go to Florida … it’s about giving these kids the opportunities and experiences that are going to be with them lifelong.”

Purnell Swett finished fourth in the Game Day division; a traditional tournament was also held, consisting of a cheer and a 1 1/2-minute routine set to music, and the Rams finished third.

Two Purnell Swett cheerleaders, Makaylee Emanuel and Lillymae Ellerbee, earned first-team All-Conference selections.

“Their dedication and their hard work, their skills (make them good cheerleaders),” Purnell Swett coach Chris McIntyre said. “They have great talent, great motion, great facial expressions. They provide everything that you would expect a cheerleader to be.”

Lumberton’s Kelsey Nance was also named an All-Conference honorable mention after Britt let her team vote on which member would be selected.

“She’s a good leader,” Britt said. “She treats everybody the same, she loves cheerleading, she wants the best for everybody and she is willing to do whatever she needs to do for the team.”