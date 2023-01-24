LA JOLLA, Calif. — With conditional status on the PGA Tour, the playing opportunities this season for Fairmont native William McGirt are few and far between.

He’s in the field this week, though, at one of the more popular stops on the PGA Tour.

McGirt will tee off Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open, played at Torrey Pines near San Diego.

The event has a unique Wednesday-to-Saturday schedule, a day ahead of the Tour’s normal Thursday-to-Sunday routine. McGirt will begin the opening round as part of the first group off on the 10th hole of Torrey Pines’ North Course at noon ET on Wednesday, paired with Ben Martin and former FedExCup champion Bill Haas.

The trio will play Torrey Pines’ South Course, a two-time U.S. Open host venue, in Thursday’s second round, starting on the first hole at 1 p.m. ET.

McGirt is making his third start of the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, which began in September and runs through August. He finished tied for 24th at the Sanderson Farms Championship before missing the cut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, his most recent start in late October. He is ranked 163rd in the FedExCup standings for the current season.

McGirt has not played in the Farmers Insurance Open since 2012, and has just two career starts in the event. He missed the cut in both 2011 and 2012.

Jon Rahm, who has won his last two starts and is returning to the site of his 2021 U.S. Open victory, is the heavy favorite. Other headliners in the field include Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris and defending champion Luke List.