PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to earn a 64-59 United-8 Conference home win over Cape Fear Tuesday.

Cape Fear (10-7, 6-4 United-8) held a 48-40 lead over Purnell Swett (8-10, 6-3 United-8) going to the fourth before the Rams outscored the Colts 24-11 in the final period.

Cape Fear led 16-11 after the first quarter and 34-27 at halftime.

Connor Harris led Purnell Swett with 20 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter. Marcus Lowry scored 15 points and Adarius Grissett had 11 for the Rams.

Jeremiah Melvin scored 20 points to lead the Colts, Connor Moore had 14 and Masaun Bryant scored 10.

The Rams, who now sit in third place in the United-8, play Friday at Jack Britt.

Angel, Colts dominate Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team suffered its first conference loss since Feb. 17, 2021 on Tuesday when visiting Cape Fear earned a 77-34 win in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (16-3, 8-1 United-8) trailed Cape Fear (13-4, 8-1 United-8) 30-8 after the first quarter, 47-15 at halftime and 60-29 at the end of the third.

Purnell Swett senior point guard Kylie Chavis remains out with a knee injury. Nyla Mitchell scored 17 points and Natalie Evington had 11 for the Rams.

Cape Fear’s Jayda Angel singlehandedly outscored the Rams with a 35-point performance. Kayia Starling scored 14 points and Teralyn Harris had 12.

Cape Fear moves into a tie for first place with the Rams in the United-8 standings. The teams split have split two meetings this season after the Rams’ 66-65 win in Fayetteville on Dec. 5.

Pirates defeat Jack Britt

The Lumberton boys basketball team earned a 58-51 victory over conference foe Jack Britt at home Tuesday.

J.B. Brockington scored 18 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead Lumberton (16-2, 8-1 United-8). Cobe Oxendine scored nine points, Jaiden Shephard had eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists and Tre Lewis scored seven points with 15 rebounds.

Lumberton hosts Pine Forest in a nonconference matchup Wednesday, then welcomes United-8 opponent South View on Friday.