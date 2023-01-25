PEMBROKE — If, as the old saying goes, defense wins championships, then The University of North Carolina at Pembroke women’s basketball team’s defense is the reason the Lady Braves are playing at a championship level for the first time in recent memory.

The latest example came Wednesday as the Lady Braves defeated visiting Mount Olive 58-42 at the English E. Jones Center.

UNCP (14-7, 11-2 Conference Carolinas) held Mount Olive (10-11, 6-7 CC) to 28.8% shooting from the floor (15-for-52), with the Trojans at 33.3% or worse in each individual quarter.

“We just preach it starts with our defense,” UNCP coach John Haskins said. “We can have some good spurts offensively, but we can also have some lulls; we’ve just got to be good defensively. If we’re not good defensively tonight, we may get beat because we only scored 58 points. That’s kind of what we preach, and the girls have done a great job of buying in; they play defense and they understand what we’re trying to do, and they really played hard.”

Wednesday’s stellar defensive showing was the fourth time in the last five games UNCP held its opponent to 47 points or fewer, including a 54-26 win at Erskine just 48 hours earlier; the Braves defense is allowing 43.6 points per game in the span.

On the offensive end, Courtney Smith led UNCP with 16 points; the junior guard was 4-for-11 from the floor but a perfect 8-for-8 at the free-throw line.

“When I notice that my shots aren’t going in, I have to be effective in some other way, whether it’s driving to the basket or doing something defensively,” Smith said.

Lillian Flantos scored a career-high 13 points with seven rebounds for the Braves.

“I felt very confident on the court, and I believed in my teammates and they believed in me, so that’s how we got the points,” Flantos said.

Zaria Clark scored 10 points with six rebounds and three steals for UNCP, Kelci Adams scored seven points and Alcenia Purnell had six points and four assists.

Haleigh Crews and Makayla Kimble each scored eight points for Mount Olive and Crews led the Trojans with seven rebounds.

The Braves avenged a 57-47 loss to Mount Olive on Nov. 22, one of two conference losses for UNCP.

UNCP got off to a slow start offensively, with just two field goals over the first six minutes of the game, but held a 6-5 lead as the Trojans also managed just two field goals in the span. A Purnell 3 kickstarted a 7-0 run for UNCP late in the first quarter and the Braves took a 13-7 lead after the period.

The Braves outscored Mount Olive 10-4 over the first eight minutes of the second quarter, with four points each from Clark and Flantos during the stretch. The Trojans finished the half with an 8-2 stretch over the final 1:35 to close to a 25-19 deficit at halftime.

Mount Olive got within five points twice in the third quarter before UNCP finished the period on a 13-4 run, sparked by putbacks on consecutive possessions by Smith and Adams and a 3 by Purnell just before the quarter expired, taking a 46-32 lead to the final period.

A 3-point play by Flantos and a triple by Adams stretched UNCP’s lead to 56-36 with 4:32 to play.

UNCP hosts King Saturday on Alumni Weekend and Throwback Day.

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.