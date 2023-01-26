FAIRMONT — When a buzzer sounded at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday inside Fairmont High School’s Michael D. Baker Gymnasium, a changing of the guard had taken place — one celebrated by a jumping, screaming celebration from the black-and-gold-donning team which had earned the new pedastal on which they found themselves.

The Fairmont girls basketball team beat St. Pauls 52-49, after a thrilling back-and-forth game, becoming the first conference opponent in nearly four years to beat the Bulldogs.

The occasion establishes a new chapter in the growing legacy of Fairmont’s senior class as it completes a four-year transformation from the bottom of the standings to the top. The moment also naturally encourages a look back at all the St. Pauls program has accomplished during the streak and an assessment of its legacy — even as the program’s broader run of excellence continues.

A program-defining win

Fairmont didn’t win a single game when Paris Bethea and Amyrikal Vaught were eighth-graders, but have built each season since the pair made the varsity team as freshmen in coach Marcus Thompson’s first year in the program. After a second-round playoff appearance last season, the Golden Tornadoes enter play Friday at 16-3 overall this season — and earned a win Tuesday that reverberated across the Hoop State.

“It was bound to happen,” Bethea said. “They’re in the way of what we want to reach; we’re knocking everybody out of the way that’s stopping our goals.”

That goal is a conference championship, and Tuesday was pivotal in that quest. A loss would have meant Fairmont was two games behind and St. Pauls owned the head-to-head tiebreak. A win doesn’t guarantee the crown, but pulled Fairmont dead even with the Bulldogs with five games remaining.

“It’s big, it says a lot about those girls. They knew what was at stake,” Marcus Thompson said. “That’s one of the goals they want is a conference championship. We’ll take the co-(championship), but they knew they had to win this game. … I didn’t think we could play better than we played at East Bladen, but tonight, we were in control, it was a great win.”

Whether Fairmont ends up winning the Southeastern title this season or not, Tuesday’s result gives them a tremendous notch in their belts, and bragging rights as the first team in four years to achieve the desired result against St. Pauls.

That alone is a tremendous legacy piece for Bethea, Vaught and fellow senior Sydney Jacobs, who joined the program this season. But it also is a part of the story of the team’s great core that will return next year, led by Taniya Simms and Myasia Simms in the post and Niah Smith and Miah Smith in the backcourt.

For those Tornadoes, they too have the impressive resume piece of Tuesday’s win — and have the opportunity to build on it in future seasons, regardless of how this one finishes.

The end of the streak

St. Pauls went 1,449 days between conference losses. During the streak, the team was coached by both Mike Moses, for its first 38 games, and Jaymar Thompson; the Bulldogs competed in both the Three Rivers Conference and, after realignment in 2021, the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The streak continued through nearly three years of the COVID-19 pandemic, thriving through the resulting uncertainty even as the pandemic played an unfortunate direct role in the story of the program.

Numerous standout players have come and gone over the course of the run, some never losing a conference game for the Bulldogs; many are now playing collegiately — T.J. Eichelberger at Fayetteville State, Iyania Evans at St. Augustine’s, and twins Taliya and Tamyra Council at North Carolina A&T — or, in senior point guard Jakieya Thompson’s case, will next year when she joins the Councils in Greensboro.

“You can’t take that from us,” said Jaymar Thompson, who was on the bench as an assistant or head coach for 41 of the 44 straight conference wins. “Jashontae (Harris) and Jakieya and Aniyah (Easterling), they were here for most of the run, it’s their first conference loss.”

After a 62-53 loss to East Bladen on Feb. 5, 2019, St. Pauls won its last three conference games that season — including an overtime win at Whiteville in the second win of what became 44 — to finish second in the TRC; the Bulldogs then won all 16 conference games in the 2019-20 season, starting 27-0 overall before at third-round state-playoff loss.

COVID-19 shortened the 2020-21 season; St. Pauls only played eight conference games, but won them all. The virus also cost the team its state playoff opportunity, as virus cases in the program knocked the Bulldogs out of the tournament before the second round, ending their season undefeated.

Last season saw another perfect run through conference play and, for the first time after two cancellations, a conference tournament title; St. Pauls went on to reach the 2A East Regional final in the state playoffs. The first cycle through Southeastern league play this season saw more of the same before the first repeat opponent, Fairmont, provided the ending. St. Pauls beat the Golden Tornadoes on Dec. 9 in the 39th game of the streak.

St. Pauls’ longest regular-season winning streak during this four-year stretch reached from the same Feb. 5, 2019 loss until Dec. 18, 2021; it also, ironically, ended at exactly 44 games.

What remains at stake

Tuesday’s result leaves Fairmont and St. Pauls tied for first at 6-1 in the conference — and both teams will be favored in the rest of their games and know they have no margin for error.

The most likely team to give either a problem is East Bladen, who comes to Fairmont on Feb. 3 and St. Pauls on Feb. 10, the regular-season finale. The Eagles were the area’s girls basketball standard bearer before St. Pauls began streaking, but Fairmont and St. Pauls each already have a 17-point win over East Bladen. Even still, that was the No. 1 game Marcus Thompson pointed to after Tuesday’s win regarding the conference race.

“We can’t let up. East Bladen’s got to come here. They’ve got to come here, that’s scary,” Marcus Thompson said. “We’ve seen it all; we definitely are battle-tested and battle-ready.”

A strong possibility exists of both teams running the table, sharing the Southeastern’s regular-season title, then meeting in the conference tournament final; in that case, the league’s top playoff seeding would be on the line in addition to the tournament title.

As St. Pauls looks forward, all it can do is try to start another streak — and as it does, Jaymar Thompson knows that Fairmont will be a potential obstacle again.

“I hate that it came to an end this year, but all we can do is start another one,” Jaymar Thompson said. “But that was a good, well-fought game — we’ll probably meet them again.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected] You can follow him on Twitter at @StilesOnSports.