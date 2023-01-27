Red Springs’ Monica Washington (45) goes up for a putback attempt during Friday’s game against St. Pauls in Red Springs.

RED SPRINGS — The last time Red Springs and St. Pauls met on the hardwood, Red Devils coach Glenn Patterson Jr. asked junior guard Kaedon Porter to be a leader and go win the game in the fourth quarter — which he did.

Friday night when the teams met again inside Raymond G. Ammons Gymnasium, Porter led the way again from the outset, sending the Red Devils to a 63-45 win over the Bulldogs.

“When we were on that three-game losing skid, I was telling him he’s got to play from beginning to end … you’re worrying about giving your best effort every single time,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We’ve been working on that and it’s starting to show. He’s coming to play. Tonight he come out from the start, attacking, being aggressive, making plays, and it just continued throughout the whole game.”

Porter scored 27 points with five rebounds, including a 17-point first half performance as the Red Devils built a double-digit lead then maintained that level of separation for the last 2 1/2 quarters.

“Through every practice lately (Patterson Jr.) has just been saying ‘play hard, play hard.’ That’s been his main focus lately is just playing with energy,” Porter said. “If we go out there and play with energy, I don’t think no one can beat us, and I think everybody on the team thinks that.

Red Springs (13-6, 5-2 Southeastern Athletic Conference) beat St. Pauls (10-10, 6-2 Southeastern) for the third time this season, including both conference meetings and the Robeson County Shootout semifinal, after the Bulldogs had won the previous 12 meetings. Red Springs pulled into a loss-column tie for second place with Red Springs in the Southeastern — the Red Devils own the head-to-head tiebreak — with both teams one game behind conference leader East Bladen; both have a game remaining against the Eagles.

“I told the guys, we’re still in the hunt, we’ve just got to take care of business, we still hold our cards,” St. Pauls coach Corey Thompson said. “If we do what we’re supposed to do, we’ll be where we’re supposed to be.”

From the start, Porter was the central point as Red Springs (13-6, 5-2 Southeastern) built a lead, scoring six points in the first quarter. The Red Devils led 5-4 in the game’s early moments before a 9-4 stretch over the last 4:49 of the first quarter gave them a 14-8 lead at the end of the period.

“I feel like that was very good for us to go ahead and get on a run early on,” Porter said. “Us going on a run so early kind of took the energy out of St. Pauls a little bit, seeing that we were up so big.”

Jaylen Sturdivant took a turn as the Red Devils’ catalyst, scoring nine straight of the team’s points late in the first and early in the second quarter; Red Springs led 21-15 with 5:55 left in the half.

The Red Devils then went on a 15-4 run to take a 36-19 lead at the 2:35 mark, with Porter scoring nine points in the stretch. Red Springs led 40-24 at halftime.

“I thought that (Porter) was able to get to his spots at will,” Thompson said. “We didn’t do a good job of stopping him, of keeping him in front. We stressed about, going into this game, about closing out and how important it was, and we didn’t do a good job of closing out and sliding our feet.

The second half was a more defensive affair for both teams. Red Springs opened the third quarter with a 7-0 run, keyed by a corner 3 from Makhi Arthur, to take a 47-24 lead; the Red Devils outscored the Bulldogs 9-7 in the period and led 49-31 going to the fourth.

Porter scored the Red Devils’ last third-quarter basket and seven of their first 11 fourth-quarter points, twice extending the Red Springs lead to 23 points.

“We started relying on the 3 ball, we got a lead and everybody’s feeling free to just shoot; I said, that’s not what got us this lead,” Patterson Jr. said. “Let’s get back to what got us this lead, and we took the initiative, got to the cup, started out and the rest of the way we just sailed.”

Behind Porter, Sturdivant finished with 13 points and five rebounds for Red Springs. Marcus Galbreath had 12 points and nine rebounds and Elijah Blanding had 11 points and nine rebounds for St. Pauls.

The game was the final home game on the bench for Red Springs assistant coach and athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr. after a 30-year coaching career at Red Springs, including 25 seasons as head coach; he begins his new role as Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director on Wednesday.

“I don’t know the last time we had the trifecta (against St. Pauls),” Patterson Sr. said. “What a way for them to send me off. It was a great win, great atmosphere. That’s the way anybody wants to end their tenure. It’s bittersweet.”

Lady Bulldogs top Red Springs

After Tuesday’s loss to Fairmont, ending a 44-game conference winning streak, St. Pauls girls basketball coach Jaymar Thompson said all the Bulldogs could do now was start another streak.

Friday night at Red Springs, that mission was accomplished as St. Pauls earned a 46-27 win over the Red Devils.

“It’s always hard coming back from a loss, so our energy, we kind of started off slow,” St. Pauls senior guard Jakieya Thompson said. “But we picked it up; we’ve got the heart that we have and we played together as a team.”

St. Pauls (13-4, 7-1 Southeastern) got off to a slow start, without a point over the first 3 1/2 minutes of the game; Red Springs (9-10, 3-4 Southeastern) lead 2-0. St. Pauls took a 9-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“We’ve got to get back focused,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “Some of them, this is unfamiliar territory. If we get back focused and make sure we handle our business, we should be alright; just make sure we clean some things up.”

After Jakieya Thompson was held scoreless in the first quarter, she scored 14 second-quarter points, leading the Bulldogs to a 22-10 advantage in the period to take a 31-14 lead at halftime.

“I’m blessed to have someone of that capability to get us going, and (Jakieya) just refuses to lose, she just does what it takes to get us going,” Jaymar Thompson said. “Once she’s scored once or twice, she’s looking for someone else to get them the ball. That’s a special talent.”

The teams combined for three third-quarter field goals, with two by St. Pauls; the Bulldogs outscored the Red Devils 8-4 in the period to take a 39-18 lead to the fourth. St. Pauls led by as many as 24 points in the final period.

“We really focused on defense, but I told them if they’re open, shoot the ball,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said. “Sometimes the shots aren’t going to fall, but I told them to keep shooting and just play their game. But we weren’t scoring; we played great defense.”

Thompson finished with 23 points, 10 rebounds and six steals for St. Pauls, Jashontae Harris scored nine points and Aniyah Easterling had six points with eight steals.

Sydney Bell led Red Springs with nine points, Rilee Sampson had five and Monica Washington scored four points with 13 rebounds.

St. Pauls won its 13th straight game in the series.

Both teams’ next game is at Midway; the Red Devils face the Raiders on Monday and the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

