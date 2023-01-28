FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned an overtime win in a 54-47 decision at Jack Britt Friday.

Jack Britt (6-14, 5-7 United-8 Conference) overcame a 15-point third-quarter deficit to force overtime. Purnell Swett (9-10, 7-3 United-8) led 9-8 after the first quarter, 25-15 at halftime and 39-36 at the end of the third quarter.

The teams were tied at 43-43 at the end of regulation; Purnell Swett outscored Jack Britt 11-4 in the extra session.

Connor Harris scored 16 points with four rebounds and six steals for Purnell Swett, Adarius Grissett had 11 points with seven rebounds and Marcus Lowry added 10 points with six rebounds.

Ryan Lord led Jack Britt with 13 points and Jydon McMillan scored 11.

Lady Rams lose second straight

After their first conference loss in two years on Tuesday, the Purnell Swett girls basketball team suffered another defeat Friday at Jack Britt, falling 66-58.

Jack Britt (15-5, 7-3 United-8) led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter, 28-19 at halftime and 44-33 at the end of the third.

Zahara Gerald led the Buccaneers with 23 points, Alexia White had 17 and Princess Canady netted 12.

Niyah Locklear scored 23 points to lead Purnell Swett (16-4, 8-2 United-8), Natalie Evington scored 14 and Nyla Mitchell had nine.

Purnell Swett hosts South View on Tuesday.

Second half propels Lady Tornadoes

Trailing by one point at halftime, the Fairmont girls basketball team came alive in the second half to pull away from Midway and earn a 57-32 win Friday.

Fairmont (17-3, 7-1 Southeastern Athletic Conference) led 15-9 after the first quarter, but Midway (10-8, 3-5 Southeastern) came back to take a 22-21 halftime lead. The Golden Tornadoes outscored the Raiders 16-6 in the third quarter to take a 37-28 lead, then outscored them 20-4 in the fourth to extend the margin to 25.

Taniya Simms scored 17 points with 14 rebounds and two blocks for Fairmont; Sydney Jacobs had 12 points and two blocks, Niah Smith scored nine points, Paris Bethea scored eight points with five steals and five assists and Miah Smith had six assists with five steals.

Mallory Baggett led Midway with 13 points and McKenzie Williams had 11.

Golden Tornadoes fall at Midway

The Fairmont boys basketball team lost 65-61 in Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday at Midway.

Midway (11-7, 3-5 Southeastern) led Fairmont (5-14, 2-6 Southeastern) by a 13-11 score after the first quarter, 31-30 at halftime and 54-46 at the end of the third.

In other local action Friday, Lumberton’s boys defeated South View 65-53; South View’s girls defeated the Lady Pirates 59-38.