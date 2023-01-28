Fairmont Golf Club news

Bobby Benton and Roy Williamson were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over Richard Cook and Wayne Beasley. Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen finished in third place with Tommy Lowry and James Smith coming in fourth place. Tommy Lowry, Wayne Beasley, Grady Beasley and Jerry Long were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Mitch Grier with a 73, Billy Allen 73, Butch Lennon 74, Kirk Hamilton 75, Donald Arnette 75, James Cox 76, Rickey Hamilton 77 and Robert Lawson 78.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

