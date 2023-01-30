SOUTHERN PINES — Entering the season, Lumberton wrestling coach James Bell wasn’t sure his team would be as strong in dual matches as in recent years.

Fast forward to the postseason and the Pirates have advanced further than any team in the program in recent history.

Lumberton defeated Hoke County 45-34 in the first round and Pinecrest 45-30 in the second round in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 4A dual team playoffs Saturday, advancing to the third round Wednesday in Wilmington.

“Going into that one, we knew these were going to be tough matches, anything could happen,” Bell said. “We knew they could be close, win or lose. We just treated it like anything else; no pressure for us, just go out there and wrestle and whatever happens happens. It just came out in our favor.”

In the first round against 11th-seeded Hoke County, the sixth-seeded Pirates took an early 12-4 lead after James Ellison and Jackson Buck earned pins at 170 pounds and 182; Tristan Rodriguez lost to Hoke’s Cedric Griffin by 13-5 majority decision at 160.

Wins in two of the next three matches were key for the Pirates’ overall success.

“We had a couple of guys step up for us,” Bell said. “Freddie McMillan at 195 got a pin for us that was real big. Casey Hardin at heavyweight, winning in overtime, that kind of put us over the edge as well, or gave us a little more distance from them.”

McMillan’s pin came over Hoke’s Brandon Villagomez in just over a minute. After the Pirates’ Avery McNeil was pinned by Geronimo Oxendine at 220, Hardin earned an 11-7 sudden-victory win over Tafari Parker to give Lumberton a 21-10 lead in the match.

After Travelian Hall at 106 and Makya Kerns at 113 each earned pins for the Pirates, Damicquen Powell won by forfeit, making it 39-10.

Hoke County, though, won the next four matches; the first came by forfeit, then Lumberton’s Anderson Brayboy at 132, Brayden Hunt at 138 and Braylon Bailey at 145 were each pinned, making the overall score 39-34 with one match remaining.

The Pirates’ Matthew Foil pinned Hoke’s Tyus Shaw at 152 in just 32 seconds to clinch the overall match.

Later Saturday morning the Pirates upset third-seeded Pinecrest, which hosted the first two rounds and defeated Cleveland 44-24 in the first round. Lumberton took an 18-6 lead after each of the first four matches were forfeited, with the Pirates winning three and the Patriots winning one.

Hardin won by pin at 285, Hall won by 15-0 technical fall at 106 and Kerns won by 19-6 majority decision at 113, giving the Pirates a 33-6 lead. Pinecrest then won three straight matches, with Ethan Schleicher pinning Powell at 120 and Elijah Ybarra pinning Hunt at 132, along with a Lumberton forfeit at 126; this made the score 33-24 before the overall match turned in the next bout.

“The big match was our 132-pounder, we bumped up to 138, getting a pin for us,” Bell said. “That was kind of a gamechanger; that made it hard for them to win, because that would have been a big swing for them, would have given them a chance at the end.”

That wrestler was Anderson Brayboy, who pinned Greg Padgett for a a 39-24 lead.

Pinecrest’s next two wrestlers won — Brett Finn beat Bailey by 4-1 decision at 145 and Riley Merchant beat Foil by 9-5 decision at 152 — but Lumberton clinched the overall match with those decisions by allowing just three points to Pinecrest instead of four, five or six for a majority decision, technical fall or pin. Lumberton won 45-30 as Rodriguez claimed the final match by forfeit.

The Pirates advance to face No. 2-seed Laney in the third round at 6 p.m. Wednesday; Laney will host both the third round and the regional final that evening. No. 1 New Bern will face No. 12 Cardinal Gibbons in the other third-round match at the site, with the advancing teams to face each other after a short break. The regional champion will advance to the state championship dual Saturday in Greensboro.

“We’re going to take it just like we did last weekend; don’t put any extra pressure on ourselves to perform, treat it like any other match, just go out there, score points and have fun,” Bell said. “It worked for us this weekend so we’re just going to keep it going. … This is the postseason so everybody’s just kind of focusing in on finetuning our stuff to get to this week and the regionals, and possibly states. This is just extra icing on the cake for us.”