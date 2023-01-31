NEWTON GROVE — The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 64-52 conference road win Monday at Midway.

Red Springs (14-6, 6-2 Southeastern) led Midway (11-8, 3-6 Southeastern) 25-9 after the first quarter, 40-22 at halftime and 52-34 at the end of the third quarter.

Jaylen Sturdivant led Red Springs with 21 points, Makhi Arthur scored 11, Kaedon Porter and Kohnner Oxendine each had nine and Carnelius Manning added eight.

Jamir McCrae scored 18 points and Jack Hazleback had 11 for Midway.

Red Springs’ win, combined with East Bladen’s overtime loss Monday at West Bladen, results in a three-way tie in the loss column between East Bladen, Red Springs and St. Pauls atop the Southeastern Athletic Conference standings. East Bladen is 7-2 in conference play and the Red Devils and Bulldogs are both 6-2.

In the girls game, Red Springs defeated Midway 34-32.

Red Springs hosts Clinton Wednesday.

Tornadoes girls, boys dominate Clinton

The Fairmont girls basketball team earned a 57-14 win Monday at Clinton.

Taniya Simms scored 17 points with 15 rebounds for Fairmont (18-3, 8-1 Southeastern), Miah Smith scored 13 points with three assists and five steals and Paris Bethea had eight points, four assists and four steals.

Clinton is 8-10 overall and 1-8 in Southeastern play.

In the boys game, Fairmont earned a 79-38 win over Clinton.

Fairmont (6-14, 3-6 Southeastern) took a 15-9 lead after the first quarter and led Clinton (3-15, 0-9 Southeastern) 36-17 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes led 57-32 at the end of the third quarter.