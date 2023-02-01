PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Fairmont native William McGirt won’t get too many playing opportunities on the PGA Tour this season, as he has only conditional status. But this week he’ll tee it up for the second straight week on the California coast.

McGirt is in the field for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, taking place at three courses on the Monterey Peninsula in northern California and anchored at the world-renowned Pebble Beach Golf Links.

McGirt is paired with actor Alfonso Ribeiro for the pro-am portion of the event; the pair will play alongside pro Troy Merritt and amateur Ross Buchmueller, an insurance executive, for the first three rounds. The foursome will tee off at 1:09 p.m. ET Thursday on the 10th hole at Spyglass Hill Golf Course, at 12:25 p.m. ET Friday on the first hole at Monterey Peninsula Golf Club and at 11:30 a.m. Saturday on the 10th hole at Pebble Beach.

In eight career starts at Pebble Beach, McGirt has made the cut five times with four finishes in the top 31; he finished 16th in 2013. McGirt’s last appearance in the event came in 2018, when he finished 26th.

McGirt missed the cut in last week’s Farmers Insurance Open near San Diego, his second missed cut in three PGA Tour starts during the 2022-23 season.

Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, U.S. Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and defending tournament champion Tom Hoge headline the Pebble Beach field.