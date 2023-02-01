NEWTON GROVE — The St. Pauls girls basketball team required overtime to win Wednesday’s Southeastern Athletic Conference road game at Midway, but the Bulldogs ultimately avoided the upset with a 69-66 win.

Midway (10-10, 3-7 Southeastern) led St. Pauls (14-4, 8-1 Southeastern) 32-27 at halftime and 45-44 at the end of the third quarter; the teams were tied 59-59 at the end of regulation.

Jakieya Thompson scored 33 points with 13 rebounds, five assists and seven steals for St. Pauls, Jashontae Harris scored 20 points with six steals, Aniyah Easterling scored six points with five rebounds and five steals and Zakoreya Davis grabbed 14 rebounds with three blocks.

With the win, St. Pauls remains in a loss-column tie for first place with Fairmont.

Bulldogs boys defeat Midway

The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a 54-37 conference win at Midway Wednesday.

St. Pauls (11-10, 6-2 Southeastern) led 23-10 at the end of the first quarter, 27-15 at halftime and 35-25 at the end of the third quarter.

Marcus Galbreath scored 14 points to lead the Bulldogs, Josiah Sanders scored 10 and Jordan Cook added seven.

Jamir McCrae led Midway (11-9, 3-7 Southeastern) with 12 points, David Williams had 10 and Israel Cook scored nine.

St. Pauls hosts Clinton Friday.

Lady Tornadoes top West Bladen

The Fairmont girls basketball team defeated West Bladen 56-31 at home Wednesday.

Fairmont (19-3, 9-1 Southeastern) remains a half game ahead of St. Pauls — tied in the loss column — for first place in the Southeastern Athletic Conference. The Golden Tornadoes have two games left, including Friday’s home game against East Bladen.

Taniya Simms scored 13 points with 17 rebounds for the Golden Tornadoes, Miah Smith scored 13 points with three steals and Sydney Jacobs had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

In the boys game, West Bladen defeated Fairmont 44-39.

Red Devils dominate Clinton

The Red Springs boys basketball team earned a 78-45 home win over Clinton Wednesday.

Red Springs (15-6, 7-2 Southeastern) led Clinton (3-15, 0-9 Southeastern) 25-9 after the first quarter, 43-13 at halftime and 62-29 at the end of the third quarter.

Kohnner Oxendine led Red Springs with 14 points, Kaedon Porter had 13, Carnelius Manning scored 12, Makhi Arther netted 11 and Jaylen Sturdivant added nine.

Josiah McLaurin scored 11 points to lead Clinton and J. Bryant had 10 points.

In the girls game, Red Springs topped Clinton 33-22.

Red Springs plays Friday at West Bladen.