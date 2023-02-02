WILMINGTON — As the Lumberton wrestling team faced Laney Wednesday, the dual-team third-round playoff match came down to the very last bout. On an adjacent court, New Bern and Cardinal Gibbons were also competing in a winner-take-all match.

“It was tense; not in a negative (way), but just to be in that gym, in that atmosphere,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “You had both (matches) where it came down to the last match, and both wrestling at the same time. Just to be in that room, everyone’s yelling; the atmosphere was electric and you couldn’t hear anything in those last five minutes in that gym.”

Unfortunately for the Pirates, that was the final match of their dual-team playoff run. Laney’s Tyler Buonocore pinned Lumberton’s Anderson Brayboy three minutes into the 132-pound match, and the resulting six points gave Laney a 36-32 victory in the overall match.

“Our guys performed well, we fought hard,” Bell said. “That’s probably part of the best dual matches I’ve ever been a part of. To fall short by four points against the defending state champs — and they’re back in the finals again — that’s just a big testament to how much our team stepped up for that match.”

The match was back-and-forth throughout, with the teams taking turns leading. Avery Buonocore and Noah Thomas pinned Lumberton’s Brayden Hunt and Braylon Bailey at 138 and 145 to start the match and give Laney at 12-0 lead.

Lumberton won the next four matches to take a 16-12 lead. Matthew Foil pinned Jacob Rosen at 152; Tristan Rodriguez earned a 6-5 sudden-victory tiebreak win at 160 over Tristan Cotto, ranked fourth in the state; and James Ellison beat Marquise Kelly at 170 by 11-0 majority decision. Jackson Buck, who is 45-1 on the season, avenged his only loss by beating Alex Hopper at 182 in a 10-8 decision for Hopper’s first loss.

“All that went according to plan,” Bell said. “The biggest thing that made us fall short was we didn’t get pins where we needed to get pins in a couple of matches, and that hurt us not getting those bonus points. Our strategy went right, it just didn’t go right enough.”

Two Laney pins gave the Buccaneers a 24-16 lead, as Trystan Richardson pinned Ben Peterson at 195 and Mason Blue pinned Freddie McMillan at 220. The Pirates’ Casey Hardin beat Michael Williams by 6-0 decision at 285, which Bell called “a big one for us” as the lineup turned over to the lightweights.

“We knew that once we got to 106, those lighter weights, we would have an idea where the match would go,” Bell said. “We knew we were a lot better at the lighter weights and we could get those matches.”

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall beat Ayden Arrington at 106 by 16-2 majority decision, Damicquen Powell defeated Kingston Neal at 113 by 6-2 decision and Makya Kerns pinned Samuel McAueen at 120, giving Lumberton a 32-24 lead with two matches left.

Robert Tann pinned Lumberton’s Lathan Hunt at 126, then Buonocore earned the walk-off pin in the final match at 132.

Laney defeated New Bern 40-36 in the 4A East Regional final later Wednesday to advance to the 4A dual-team state championship Saturday in Greensboro against Northwest Guilford.

Competing so closely against the Buccaneers, who are also the reigning state champions, was a point of pride for the Pirates program.

“Looking at where we were at the beginning of the year, we knew we had some spots that had to be filled by some young guys,” Bell said. “To be able to overcome that with the team that have, and having some of the young guys step up to that challenge and do well, that’s a big sense of accomplishment right there.”

While the dual-team season is over for the Pirates, that is — uniquely in wrestling — not the end of the season. The individual state championship for girls begins Friday before boys individual regionals start next week, followed by states Feb. 16-18 in Greensboro.

“It’s just another day back in the office,” Bell said. “We’re going to get better at wrestling every day, and we’re going to sharpen the sword to get ready for next week.”

