PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team scored runs in five innings and had eight different players log a hit on the way to an exciting 12-11 victory over West Virginia State for the opening day of the UNCP Invitational on Friday evening at the UNCP Softball Field.

The Braves (1-0) finished the night with five doubles and a pair of homers to help head coach Stephanie Graziani pick up her first win at the helm of the program. The Yellow Jackets (0-1) fall to 3-6 when playing the Black & Gold.

In the bottom of the third, UNCP put runners on first and second after Marijo Wilkes singled to center field and Samantha Allred drew a walk. Lauren Hilbourn smacked a double into the right field gap to score Wilkes and advance Allred to third. The Braves loaded the bases after a walk from Olivia Hall, but Mackenzie Collins knocked a single to the outfield grass to score two more runs. Summer Bullard also found the outfield grass with an RBI single up the middle to put the hosts on top 5-2.

West Virginia State’s Emma Pauley drew a sixth-inning walk and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Kerigan Moore double to right center field to score Pauley. An ill-timed throw error followed by two singles through the infield capped off a four-run inning to give the Yellow Jackets an 8-7 advantage.

West Virginia State put runners on second and third in the seventh after a fielding error and a single. Emele Clark knocked a double through the right side to plate a run, followed by a UNCP throwing error and a deep sacrifice fly to put WVSU ahead 11-8.

In the bottom half, Emily Rose got the offense going with a big double in the outfield grass. Kadence Sheppard and Marijo Wilkes each crushed doubles to left field, with Wilkes driving in Rose. Samantha Allred’s single to the right side drove in Wilkes to knot the score at 11 apiece. Lauren Hilbourn drew a walk to put runners on first and second. Hilbourn’s delayed steal triggered a rundown that allowed Allred to score from second for the win.

Allred and Hilbourn each finished with three hits; Allred had two RBIs and Hilbourn had one. Hall had two extra-base hits, two RBIs and two walks.

Bullard pitched the first five innings and the Purnell Swett graduate notched four strikeouts in her collegiate debut.

Clark and Kasey Murphy led West Virginia State with three hits and two RBIs each. Addi Dillow also had two RBIs for the Yellow Jackets.

Braves pitcher Trinity Whitfield (1-0) earned the win; Murphy (0-1) took the loss for West Virginia State.

The Braves will be back in action on Sunday and will play Tusculum as part of the UNCP Invitational. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. at the UNCP Softball Field. Admission is free to all home UNCP Softball games.

Braves baseball puts up big numbers in opening-day win

The 13th-ranked UNC Pembroke baseball team tacked up four or more runs in three different frames to place a solid foundation under a combined shutout by three different pitchers as the Braves captured their season opener for the 17th straight year with an 18-0 thumping of visiting Saint Anselm on Friday evening.

The Braves (1-0) improved to 22-1 in season openers under head coach Paul O’Neil with the result, while also registering a shutout in their season lid-lifter for the second-straight season as well. The Hawks (0-1) have now come away empty in two consecutive season-opening contests.

The Braves lit up the scoreboard quickly in the home half of the first, tallying four hits and utilizing a pair of costly errors by the Hawks to plate five runs in the frame. Ethan Ott (sac fly), Kody O’Connor (triple), Spencer Faulkner (groundout) and Carlos Amezquita all registered RBI in the big inning.

UNCP then scored four runs in the fifth, one in the sixth and eight in the seventh.

Kody O’Connor, Christian Jayne and Ethan Ott each tallied two hits for UNCP; O’Connor had a double, a triple, three walks and three RBIs, Jayne had two RBIs and two runs and Ott had two RBIs and three runs. Trent Harris (1-0), who earned the win, struck out five in three innings pitched.

Nolan Elmore and Matt Collins each had a hit and a walk for Saint Anselm. Adam Betty (0-1) took the loss for the Hawks.

The Braves will continue their weekend series with Saint Anselm with a Saturday doubleheader at Sammy Cox Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Braves track opens Camel City Invitational

Wyatt Kuhnemann and Jalen Jones each logged a fifth place finish, while Mahala Evans recorded a seventh-place finish to highlight action on the opening day of the Camel City Invitational on Friday at the JDL Fast Track.

Kuhnemann captured a fifth-place finish in the 400-meter Dash with a personal best time of 51.35. The redshirt junior also registered a personal-best time in the 200-meter Dash for 14th place. Jones competed in the 400-meter Dash seeded event and also finished fifth with a time of 50.37.

On the women’s side, Evans cruised to a seventh-place finish in the finals of the 60-meter Dash with a time of 7.74. Raven Hatson tallied a personal-best time in the 200-meter Dash for an 18th place finish, while Alycia Artman finished 19th in the Weight Throw.

The Braves tallied seven personal-best marks on Friday. The Black & Gold will be back in action on Saturday when they close out competition at the Camel City Invitational. The meet will take place at the JDL Fast Track.