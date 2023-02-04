PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls basketball team swept past Seventy-First in Friday night’s matchup as the Lady Rams busted out of the locker room and took control of the floor, with Natalie Evington leading the charge offensively, and put together an equally strong defensive performance to win 67-34.

Evington led Purnell Swett (18-4, 10-2 United-8 Conference) with 21 points, Niyah Locklear scored 15 points and Nyla Mitchell had 14 points.

Mitchell opened up the game by shooting the first layup, while Seventy-First (5-14, 3-9 United-8) did not make its first basket of the game until there was 3:50 left in the first quarter. Purnell Swett took a 10-2 lead in the first four minutes of the quarter with Seventy-First’s slow start, and closed out the first quarter with a 15-4 lead.

By the end of the third quarter, Purnell Swett had a 24-point lead, with Mitchell shooting 7-for-7 on free throws to keep the Lady Rams on top. The Lady Falcons played strong defensively but that wasn’t enough to hold down the Lady Rams, finishing the game with a final 33-point margin.

Seventy-First’s Janiya Hewett scored 19 points and Nzja Bonner Steward scored six points.

Rams boys suffer disappointing loss against Seventy-First

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team suffered a disappointing loss Friday night against Seventy-First, falling 82-44 to the Falcons.

Seventy-First (19-2, 12-0 United-8) came out the visitors locker room taking over the Rams house in the first quarter, as Jared Davis took control of the floor, scoring the first 10 points in the first two minutes of the game; Purnell Swett (10-11, 8-4 United-8) trailed 10-2.

Purnell Swett’s Adarius Grissett and Connor Harris each stepped up, scoring early baskets, but Purnell Swett still trailed 35-8 at the end of the first quarter.

By halftime, the Rams trailed 57-21, but didn’t give up on their teammates or their coach, despite some disappointing calls, and didn’t take their heads out of the game. Even though the Rams struggled with turnovers, they didn’t give up the faith.

In the fourth quarter, the Rams had a little pep in their step as Chase McNeill scored the first four points of the period to close the gap and avoid a running clock.

Davis led Seventy-First with 22 points, Mylan Campbell had 12 and Randy Dockery scored 10.

Connor Harris scored 10 points to lead the Rams.

Despite the loss, the Rams boys are ready to take on Douglas Byrd on Tuesday.